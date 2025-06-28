Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Ferrous can bridge the gap in Chipchase for 22/1 double

Pocklington has a perfect record at Newcastle and can go well

Channon track record in north east at 28% win and 50% placed

Alan Dudman's two tips on Saturday are on ITV races in a 29/1 30.00 double

Pocklington looked a highly promising horse winning on his first two starts in 2024 - incidentally both at Newcastle over 6f which bodes well for his comeback on Saturday.

He's been off for 311 days with a wind-op second next to his name, which is a slight cause for concern, but the fact he won on his debut last winter gives a glimmer of encouragement, and he looked too much of a promising speedster then to give up on him.

Pocklington claimed the scalp of Army Ethos last year, who was second in the Coventry before they clashed to signal a sprinter of ability, and he didn't disgrace himself in the Listed Carnavon Stakes afterwards. Indeed, it's been an interesting profile thus far for the rookie as he subsequently ran in the Commonwealth Cup last season, but was thumped.

The last time he was on the racetrack was back in August 2024 - and he was a huge eyecatcher at York in a red hot handicap won by JM Jungle. Pocklington was stone last on the stands' side group and was going nowhere, but all of a sudden inside the final stages ran around looking for an out, and got one and flew home. It just so happened he was on the wrong side of the draw bias as the first five home were drawn over the far side.

However, that proved he is a sprinter with a lot more to give and certainly has the talent to bridge the gap into a higher grade and can win races from his mark of 94 for sure.

Comparing his York times to JM Jungle, a paint-stripping fast horse, he clocked a quicker two final sectionals than him and was speedy enough in the middle part too despite being out the back. The draw could be a hindrance or help here, as in 14 he has the favoured stands' side, but in turn, if he runs like York, he'll need some luck if caught behind a wall.

However, he's 2-2 at Newcastle and it could well be his track. Oldroyd has only sent out 17 runners since March but he's had five winners. The quantity might be gossamer-thin these days but the veteran handler is a much admired trainer from this column.

Recommended Bet Back Pocklington in the 13:40 at Newcastle SBK 4/1

I'm looking forward to seeing how Ferrous copes up in class in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes and while a smaller field to contend with than the previous race, Ferrous is drawn nine of ten, so it's another runner nearest to the rail.

Jack Channon's five-year-old has really found his sprinting boots this year with three victories on the spin at Lingfield, Southwell and Newcastle and his overall record is five from seven with one runner-up spot.

His win last time out was a tremendous effort in a deep race over course and distance - winning off a mark of 102 - overcoming a wide draw to put to bed some very handy performers. The likes of Germanic (rated 94), Willem Twee (third off 105) and City House (in sixth off 103) were all outstayed. Even good old Korker was way down the field with his triple-digit rating.

He is the Timeform top rated for this with a weight-adjusted 125 and he recorded a best-ever run last time at the track according to the Halifax timelords.

You couldn't ask for a trainer in better form either - Channon junior is currently 10-24 at 42% in the last fortnight and his overall record at Newcastle is equally impressive with five wins from 18 runners at 28% and a placed record of 50%.

Recommended Bet Back Ferrous in the 14:10 at Newcastle SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double at Newcastle in one click here SBK 22/1

