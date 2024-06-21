Royal Ascot Day Four Tips: Murphy can make the difference with a Friday double

Classic winner Elmalka can add to 1,000 win

The first bet today is in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, and Opera Singer at 2/13.00 will no doubt be popular and on her juvenile form looked a brilliant filly - but she was turned over in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and she's never raced on genuine quick ground.

This week I've been caught out with a few horses that haven't gone on the quick at all - with Meydaan, Botanical and Milford not really happy on the surface having won in softer conditions previously.

So with all that in mind, I am taking a chance on the Newmarket Guineas winner in Elmalka, and she just looks far too big in the betting at 6/17.00.

I am pleased my colleague Daryl Carter has taken a similar view in his column today and he's also taken the view she's underrated.

Her third in the Fred Darling on reappearance on good to soft ground was a good run for a prep, shaping as if needed the outing due to her inexperience but she finished well. I am not sure the ground was totally ideal either.

The step up to 1m in the 1,000 Guineas was just the trick, and in keeping with her pedigree, picked up well and stayed on strongly. She still looked a little inexperienced in and out of the dip but she recovered in terms of balancing herself

Her trainer Roger Varian told Sky Sports Racing: "We believe her best performances are still ahead of her and they might need to be. Opera Singer was the champion juvenile filly of Europe last year and she ran very creditably in the Irish Guineas when by all accounts she was massively in need of the run, so you'd have to respect her."

With a pedigree that includes Benabatl as her half-sister and Nahrain (who Varian trained) as the dam, I can see her finishing strongly as Ascot could potentially suit her better than Newmarket.

Recommended Bet Back Elmalka SBK 6/1

Another pick that is unfancied in the betting is Fairbanks, who I feel will really benefit with some quick conditions in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes over 1m2f.

Oisin Murphy was very aggressive with tactics in the spring when dominating a handicap at Newcastle over 1m4f to win by nearly 4L off 85, and he looked a potential 100 horse on that occasion, so I was left a little disappointed he was turned over at Hamilton on his next start.

He was the second leg of a double for the column that day (with the first one winning), so there's some payback owed by Fairbanks, and whether it was pocket talking I don't know, but I wasn't totally in love with the ride from Davy Probert that day as I thought he should have made his move versus the winner a bit earlier.

There's a possibility he didn't quite see out the trip of 1m5f at Hamilton, and that hill there puts the emphasis on that final furlong, but he went through that race so well and he hit 1/51.20 in-running.

Back to good to firm ground today, it is a plus; as he bolted up in two races last term over 1m4f when quick, and while the races were weak, he didn't have a problem with the going.

The visor is retained, Murphy is back on, and he's progressive. There is a lot to like about his chances at such a big price. He also has an inside draw in two.

Recommended Bet Back Fairbanks SBK 16/1

Recommended Bet Back Friday's Royal Ascot double SBK 118/1

