Royal Ascot Day Five Tips: Time to tackle Wokingham in Saturday 220/1 EW double

Ryan Moore Superboost

It's been a great week for Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot as he surpassed Frankie Dettori as the winning most jockey at the Royal meeting among those still riding as well as bagging some big-race victories.

Ryan has another strong book of rides today including one on last year's St Leger winner Continuous in the 15:05, and if you fancy the combination to finish in the top two in that race then you can back it now at 1/12.00, boosted from 4/71.57!

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Moore & Continuous to finish Top 2 in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

It hasn't been the easiest week at Royal Ascot, and the natural reaction would be to try and find a winner at the top of the betting, but there are too many short ones today so the end of the card and plenty of runners is where I am zoning in.

The Wokingham is guaranteed to give us a breakneck speed pace, and likely too for the field to sort themselves out into several groups, but I am playing again with the high numbers stands' side and Torivega is a big enough price for the six places on offer on the Sportsbook.

He comes into the race fresh with just one start this term and he finished third at the Curragh in a Premier Handicap. It smacked of a run with something else in mind, and as comebacks go for a seasonal start and first since being gelded was a fair one.

The 4yo gelding hasn't had a ton of racing and has a profile of a lightly-raced 4yo against some hardened and grizzled handicappers here, but his trainer Sheila Lavery had a dart at a Group 3 last season in France before a nice confidence booster to win a nothing race at Cork.

At 18s, he was cut into 16/117.00 this morning, but I feel he could dirft back out.

Recommended Bet Back Torivega EW SBK 16/1

It's wacky races time with the 2m6f Queen Alexandra, and while a couple looked interesting to me, I do worry about the ground for some of those more towards the top of the market. If it stays good to firm.

I don't have any issue with conditions for the selection in Andrew Balding's filly Grand Providence - who is reliable, stays 2m well and can be backed at a double-figure price. I give her a chance of seeing out the marathon distance.

She ran a nice race on her return this season at Newbury over 2m - 3L behind Prince Alex and she shaped look a strong stayer as needed pushing along.

Her run in the Chester Cup next time wasn't a disaster where she finished fifth from a tricky draw in 12.

The 4yo was most progressive last term and looked good when winning the Cesarewitch Trial, and today looks an adept piece of placing as she runs off an ultra low weight and can also take a good early position under Oisin Murphy from stall one.

Recommended Bet Back Grand Providence EW SBK 12/1