Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Yoshimi after third win at Leicester in Sunday 76/1 double

Ripon Racecourse
Alan's first leg of his Sunday double runs at Ripon today

Alan Dudman is taking a chance on two outsiders on Sunday with his latest Sportsbook multiple at Ripon and Leicester...

Ripon - 14:10: Back Mount King @ 10/111.00

Tim Easterby is double-handed with Little Ted and Mount King in the opener at Ripon today, and while Little Ted is shorter in the market at 7s, Mount King at 10/111.00 is down to an attractive mark.

Last term he started off 79, and he's now 14lb lower in the weights and took advantage of the tumbling rating with a third last time out at Beverley.

He hasn't fired this season, but he ran quite well at Thirsk in May from 70, and he wasn't beaten too far there.

Mount King has often displayed his best form with some cut in the ground, but at was quick at Thirsk and he shouldn't be too inconvenienced by the going today.

He's dropping down in class and also trip as he has attempted 1m2f on two occasions this season, but he's raced mostly at 1m and I don't see the return in distance as a negative at all.

Easterby has a lot of runners at Ripon and is 6-80 here this term.

Recommended Bet

Back Mount King in the 14:10 Ripon

SBK10/1

Leicester - 16:00: Back Yoshimi @ 13/27.50

Yoshimi has struggled badly this season and save for an okay effort at Leicester in June, he hasn't looked like winning.

However, 7f at Leicester on quick ground is his bag, and that's the hope here for an improved effort at 13/27.50.

Indeed, this race is his bag too as he's won it 2023 and 2022, and he's achieved it by making the running and sitting up with the pace, but the ground could be key here, as Asmund has been declared a non-runner this morning and he's a horse who needs ease in the going.

Considering Yoshimi's two wins in the race have been off 68 and 65, he runs from 60 today and while not in form, a revival could be on the cards, especially with the going coming in his favour.

Recommended Bet

Back Yoshimi in the 16:00 Leicester

SBK6/1
Recommended Bet

Back Sunday's double with one click here

SBK76/1

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +49.74pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +177.18pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

