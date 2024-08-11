Horse Racing Tips: Yoshimi after third win at Leicester in Sunday 76/1 double

Preference for Easterby's Mount King at big price

Tim Easterby is double-handed with Little Ted and Mount King in the opener at Ripon today, and while Little Ted is shorter in the market at 7s, Mount King at 10/111.00 is down to an attractive mark.

Last term he started off 79, and he's now 14lb lower in the weights and took advantage of the tumbling rating with a third last time out at Beverley.

He hasn't fired this season, but he ran quite well at Thirsk in May from 70, and he wasn't beaten too far there.

Mount King has often displayed his best form with some cut in the ground, but at was quick at Thirsk and he shouldn't be too inconvenienced by the going today.

He's dropping down in class and also trip as he has attempted 1m2f on two occasions this season, but he's raced mostly at 1m and I don't see the return in distance as a negative at all.

Easterby has a lot of runners at Ripon and is 6-80 here this term.

Recommended Bet Back Mount King in the 14:10 Ripon SBK 10/1

Yoshimi has struggled badly this season and save for an okay effort at Leicester in June, he hasn't looked like winning.

However, 7f at Leicester on quick ground is his bag, and that's the hope here for an improved effort at 13/27.50.

Indeed, this race is his bag too as he's won it 2023 and 2022, and he's achieved it by making the running and sitting up with the pace, but the ground could be key here, as Asmund has been declared a non-runner this morning and he's a horse who needs ease in the going.

Considering Yoshimi's two wins in the race have been off 68 and 65, he runs from 60 today and while not in form, a revival could be on the cards, especially with the going coming in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Yoshimi in the 16:00 Leicester SBK 6/1