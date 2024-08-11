Daryl Carter's Tips: Ombudsman can land a knockout blow in French fight

Two Sunday selections

Marcus Tregoning handicap debutant is interesting at Leicester

Ombudsman ready to show just how good he is in France

The recent run of form has been the most trying period for as long as I can remember, and it has tested me to the limit.

This past week's form figures from column tips read 4223142323412324 - only one has been beaten by more than 2 1/2 lengths! I understand it's frustrating for followers, and I am right here with you.

Saturday killed my morale following a Friday night well-backed winning NAP. Kylian ran a blinder but was on the wrong part of the track, unfortunately, although possibly no match for the improving winner, who was unexposed at the trip. Still, the selection outran his 11/112.00 odds to finish second.

It got no better as Kilt was forced to do too much early work to get a good position. It could have been much worse if not for a good ride by Tom Marquand. He remains one to keep on the side but could only manage a further second.

I wasn't very pleased with the ride Edward Greatrex gave Jumby, who was another to outrun big odds this time at 14/115.00, but he could only manage a close third. His rider failed to get organised quickly enough in the dip, but it was an excellent run from the Eve Johnson Houghton runner.

If I wasn't best pleased with Greatrex, you can imagine my mood when Pat Dobbs handed the race to Sean Leavy straight from the gates at Newmarket on Mountain Breeze, who finished second. Why you allow your closest market rival to have four or five lengths on you is beyond me. I should have stuck with my first thought - no Buick, no bet.

Lastly, Tom Marquand throws away any plaudits I was willing to give him when he blitzed the first half of the race on Orchid Bloom circling the field to try and get the lead, only to fade late. You really couldn't make it up at the moment.

It was another day when I found myself gritting my teeth in frustration. The P/L is now playing on my mind for the first time in six months.

It's no good having a little squiney about things as we must push on and hope things turn sooner rather than later.

This is an open-looking event despite the betting suggesting otherwise. Power Of Twins would have won at Bath over the extended five furlongs last time if not for her jockey easing down inside the final 50 yards, and that will be the narrative for many who offer a case to back her. However, the winner did remarkably well to get up, having been denied a clear run continuously and then lost ground to come wide of the entire field before flying home late. On reflection, the winner looked very smart. However, that doesn't fit his profile, and it wasn't a good race.

There's little doubt that Power Of Twins is going the correct way. Still, she is up against many unexposed horses, including one representing last year's winning trainer Marcus Tregoning in Corriamo - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He arrives following a low-key Newbury effort where his jockey wasn't keen to put him in the race. I suspect that was a run for a mark, and he is better judged on his Kempton AW effort in June when catching the eye on what will turn out to be a good race. Corriamo raced in midfield but found the Kempton track too sharp. But he got the hang of things late when building up a run, only to be hampered. The winner ran very well next time in a deep Newbury Novice under a penalty, the second went off favourite for a strong Ascot Novice next time won by Tiger Mask, and the fourth had been beaten a head at the course on debut by the useful 93-rated Aviation Time.

There is surely further to come from the selection now switched to handicaps from a lowly opening rating of 63, and Marcus Tregoning has a good record at this venue. This is his only entrant of the day and the half-brother to Motawaajed, and Lattam is bred to be much better than this level.

Recommended Bet 14:00 Leicester - Back Corriamo SBK 4/1

Ombudsman couldn't have been more impressive on his two outings to date, and there is a high chance that he will end the season in a Group 1 contest.

He won in remarkable fashion on his debut at Newmarket and beat a handful of useful horses that have boosted the form on multiple occasions. The runner-up is twice a winner; the third is rated 95, the fourth 92, the fifth 98 and the sixth proved he is a well-handicapped horse on Saturday by finishing second from an opening mark of 87.

The selection won that race at the death with ease at the line, and he improved significantly next time to win in the style of an exceptional talent under a penalty, easily brushing aside his rivals at odds of 1/51.20.

This is undoubtedly his toughest assignment to date, but he is a horse thriving on the upgrade and held in high regard. Ryan Moore in the saddle is an obvious positive. He can improve past Sons And Lovers, who holds the strongest form.

Take BSP, I am not sure he can get any shorter than his current 11/82.38 and BSP markets on French races have proven the best option.