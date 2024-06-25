Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Waggott and Tinkler look good for a Beverley 22/1 Tuesday double

Beverley
Two of Alan's Beverley selections today could make the running

Le Beau Garcon was a single winner yesterday for Alan Dudman at an advised 11/26.50 and he heads to Beverley on Tuesday in search of a winning multiple...

  • Alan looking to add to yesterday's advised 11/26.50 winner

  • Waggott's Carlton will be happier down in distance today

  • Tinkler could break poor spell with Little Venice

Beverley - 15:07: Back Carlton

Trainer Tracy Waggott's last three runners have finished second, third and third, and one of those is out again today with Carlton.

The 4yo ran at Redcar three days and it's a quick turnaround for the horse who attempted to make all over 1m6f and couldn't quite see it out.

That came on quick ground and he'll certainly get that today at Beverley with the heat baking the turf, and if the recent run doesn't have too much of an impact on him, he has a cracking chance to make all dropping down to 1m4f.

He has the ideal draw for the tactics and off 57, is weighted to gain his first win. With Tom Eaves taking over from an apprentice last time, hopefully Waggott can got on the board.

Recommended Bet

Back Carlton

SBK9/2

Beverley - 16:47: Back Little Venice

Our other trainer today Nigel Tinkler isn't as hot as the weather, and operating at just 1-33 in the last fortnight hardly inspires a ton of confidence, but he had a winner at the weekend with Muker, and Little Venice runs in a lowly 0-55 to close the card.

The 3yo filly has been flirting with 1m6f on a couple of occasions this term, and tried to make the running at Redcar in soft conditions over that trip earlier this season.

She didn't see out her race, and she hasn't convinced me she stays that far either.

The selection has been keen in a couple of races too, not exactly aiding her chances, but she's drawn well on the inside today and goes down in distance to 1m2f.

With the potential to make the running again, I give her a better chance at a more suitable trip.

Recommended Bet

Back Little Venice

SBK4/1
Recommended Bet

Back Tuesday's double at Beverley

SBK22/1

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

