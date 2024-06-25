Mark Milligan's Tuesday Tips: Make a Million with Marhaba at Newbury

Mark expects a good night for the Champion jockey

Weights favouring the three-year-olds in handicap

Williams runner can shrug off penalty

I'm a big fan of three-year-olds taking on older horses in middle-distance handicaps at this time of year as I believe the weight for age scale gives them a bit of an advantage, and there are a pair to concentrate on here.

Both Eben Zaabeel and Marhaba Million have been shaping up well in maiden/novice company and both are lurking on potentially good marks as they make their handicap debuts.

Preference is for Marhaba Million, who's a little bit less exposed than Eben Zaabeel and has attracted the services of champion jockey William Buick for the first time.

Third at this course on his penultimate start to the ill-fated Chester Vase winner Hidden Law, the selection went one place better on his most recent outing, finishing runner-up on testing ground at Salisbury.

He looks to be gradually improving and a return to quicker conditions may see this well-bred Galileo colt to even better effect, with an opening mark of 81 looking distinctly workable, while the first-time visor could well sharpen him up even more.

Marhaba Million is quite speedily bred on the dam's side, with the likes of Tiggy Wiggy in his pedigree, but he saw out this trip well last time and I don't have any fears for him on that count.

It's also worth noting that he still didn't look the finished article at Salisbury and there could be plenty of progression to come as he gains in experience.

Recommended Bet 18:05 Newbury - Back Marhaba Million SBK 5/2

Yantarni looked a promising handicapper in the making as three-year-old when in the care of Charlie Appleby/Godolphin, and current connections will have had high hopes after purchasing him at the end of the 2022 season for £100k.

However, it's fair to say that things didn't pan out too well for the Ian Williams-trained gelding last season as he made the frame just a couple of times from seven starts.

That string of lacklustre efforts did help his handicap mark though, and he started the current season running off 74, 6lb below the rating he won off for Godolphin at Newmarket in the summer of 2022.

Dropped even further to 71 at the start of this month, Yantarni bounced back to form with a vengeance at Lingfield, comfortably taking a handicap at the Surrey venue.

He made light of a 6lb rise back there on his most recent start, again impressing with how he put things to bed and has every chance of following up under a penalty here.

The booking of Willaim Buick for this assignment suggests connections mean business, and Yantarni strikes as the type who can continue going back up through the grades now current connections appear to have found the key to him.

Amanda Perrett's Sayifyouwill bounced back to form when second off her lower turf mark last time and she may well emerge as the biggest threat.

The six-year-old mare is a bit better on the all-weather, but she's more than capable on turf, though whether she has as much in hand from the assessor as Yantarni is open to debate.