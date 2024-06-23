Horse Racing Tips: Unexposed filly has a good chance in Sunday 14/1 double

Stamina assured for opening Hexham selection

Nick Alexander's Better Be Definite was strong on the Sportsbook this morning for the 14:48 at Hexham, and despite the big field with numbers, he is only one of two in the line-up that has won over today's 3m trip.

The 6yo has improved for the step up to 3m on his last three runs and scored over CD on his latest appearance in a Conditional Jockeys' race, and Bruce Lynn remains on.

He scraped home just last time, but there was a big gap of 7L back to the fourth and a rise up just 3lbs keeps him on the progressive side at this level.

The hurdler previously went close behind Atomic Angel over the Hexham 3m, and he was unlucky there as he had to do a lot of racing as he came from quite a long way back - in contrast to the winner that day.

I expect he'll be held up again today out the back, as that was the case too when he won at Ayr in the spring - and there are no problems at all with 3m on good ground.

There should be a bit more to come from him.

Recommended Bet Back Better Be Definite SBK 5/2

Back to some more nuts and bolts racing for Flat on Sunday, but that's not to crab the Pontefract card this afternoon, as some good horses could be on show, and I am hoping Ralph Beckett's Al Anoud is one of them.

She's running from top weight off 89 in the 16:00 1m4f Handicap, and she looks ready for the step up in trip.

Her only run this season was at Windsor in a fairly warm Handicap over 1m2f and she performed with credit with a silver medal position behind Tony Montana.

That was her first start off a 256-day break so there's every reason to expect she can improve on that, especially as she was undone by the quicker turn of foot from Tony Montana in a race where the closing splits were far quicker than the earlier splits.

Her two runs as a 3yo last year both were wins - with a nice performance at Chelmsford on debut where she created a good impression, and she also beat Scenic (who runs in the Listed race today) under a penalty on her second start at Salisbury.

In both of those runs, more so perhaps at Salisbury, she looked more of a middle-distance filly.

Beckett is 33% and 52% placed with his runners at Ponty too.

Recommended Bet Back Al Anoud SBK 10/3