Daryl Carter's Tips: Compensation awaits Knight on Sunday at Pontefract

Daryl talks Royal Ascot

Says his NAP can finally gain compensation at Pontefract

Back Royal Zabeel to return to form for his new yard

Royal Ascot is the most challenging week in the racing calendar for finding winners, but as a professional tipster, it's a must to get through these big meetings with a couple under your belt and try to finish ahead. The week didn't start too great; I left a few on the table personally and professionally.

In the first race of the week, I started to kick myself. Charyn was one that I let go of. Immediately, I thought, don't be this kind of week. I allowed myself to be lulled in by my love affair with Maljoom. If he had not taken up the engagement, I certainly would have had Charyn on my side, having expressed in the column previously that "I will back him until he tells me not to." Still, Maljoom was a profitable selection.

Another frustration was not following through with the confidence in my work on Rosallion. I bottled it at the last minute. Still, this game is all about confidence, and at the time, I had none.

Israr is a horse I have had a long affiliation with, and he was the correct bet rather than Botanical, who had something to prove at the level. However, I wouldn't give up on the latter. He didn't look at all right from the get-go and is a pattern performer in waiting.

I don't bet Royal Ascot nearly as strongly as I would Cheltenham or Aintree, as those meetings have been my biggest strengths. Still, I made a few quid playing the markets and laying some short-priced favourites, and Mandoob finishing in fifth was a significant result for me as I managed to get plenty of 66/167.00 and 50/151.00. Soprano scoring at 28/129.00 immediately following confirmed it wouldn't be a disaster.

My most significant loss on the week was Elmalka (as I write). She kept drifting, and I kept going in. She was as big as 9.89/1 on the Betfair Exchange, and I was convinced there was no way she should be that price - I was wrong.

Anyway, I hope you came through the week on top.

This race looks like a fantastic opportunity for Knightswood - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to finally get compensation for his unlucky runs the last twice, and in those, he has shaped like one well ahead of the handicapper.

The five-year-old hasn't had much luck this season, but everything looks in place for a good run over this stiff 1m4f, which will suit his strong finishing effort. If he got out in time, he would have won at Haydock behind the progressive Iron Lion last time. His finishing effort--backed up by the clock--was powerful, and he left the impression he was one to follow.

Today represents ease in class, and he can get the better of the course lover, Forceful Speed, who may have more to offer this season. Al Anoud will be popular, given her unexposed profile, but her form looks a little weak, and she was well-positioned at Windsor.

Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:00 Ascot - Back Knightswood SBK 9/4

It may pay to give a chance to Royal Zabeel - 9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped far better than the bare result at Newmarket 50 days ago and has now switched to the James Tate yard.

The three-year-old recorded a devastating victory over course and distance last year and was held in high regard by his former trainer, Kevin Ryan, in comments he made following the race, and that was evident by his trainer putting him into the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster next time.

He cut no mustard at Doncaster and looked like a blatant non-stayer. He caught the eye on his seasonal return, travelling strongly at Newmarket (last off the bridle) and then faded inside the final furlong - again over seven furlongs. He did his best on his side of the track for a long time before a combination of lack of fitness and the longer trip took its toll.

The move back to six furlongs is the angle, and the return to a happy hunting ground in Pontefract are reasons to expect an improved performance. He is unexposed and drawn well, so he looks worth giving another chance under today's conditions at 6/17.00 or bigger.