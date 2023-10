Gary Moore 22% at Plumpton this term

Harris hurdler a strong traveller

Alan Dudman picks 10/3 4.33 selections for Monday

No. 6 In The Air (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 121

No Cruise Yet went agonisingly close in the Durham National yesterday - hitting 1.528/15 in-running as he went down by a whisker to deny a nice 10/111.00 double, but Imperial Data kept up the singles run of late and Plumpton will be where I'll be having a bet on Monday.

Gary Moore's In The Air was a winner last time out and he lines up in a fairly decent 0-135 over 2m4f and I am backing him to handle the rise in class this afternoon.

He battled hard to win at Fontwell recently and travelled quite well on the good ground. It may not have been a great race, but he looked ahead of his mark that day (120) and he has gone up by only 1lb, so he certainly has a chance with the assessor battle for his chase debut today.

The 5yo is an ex-French runner and showed a liking for soft ground too when scoring as a juvenile at Newbury, although Moore has said he doesn't want extremes of ground.

Lord Baddesley is the second favourite, but I am not convinced about the form of Chris Gordon at the moment, while Harry Fry has a runner, and I tend to leave those alone.

No. 3 Uggy Uggy Uggy SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Bradley Harris

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 116

The good and good to soft conditions might suit the powerful traveller Uggy Uggy Uggy today, and I rate his chances for Milton Harris to win at 16:15.

Again, this is not a bad race at all for a Monday for a 0-130 and he slammed Myristica last time by 8L, and she has boosted the form subsequently with a win at Stratford.

He finished second at Cartmel in the summer, but raced on proper testing ground that day and was given far too much to do, so he is clearly a better horse given his head to lead.

The selection does stay a bit further than today's 2m, and ground conditions could be perfect. I expect him to be ridden prominently by Bradley Harris who claims weight, and while he needs a PB, he has a fair bit in his favour.

