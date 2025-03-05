Horse Racing Tips: Two unexposed handicappers appeal for a Kempton 25/1 double
Alan Dudman previews Kempton this evening and his two selections are both potential improvers in a 25/126.00 double...
-
Impressive turn of foot from Lady Manzor last time at Lingfield
-
Son of Sir Percy back down to 1m at Kempton this evening
-
Alan Dudman picks out tips for Tuesday in a Sportsbook 25/126.00 double
-
-
Kempton - 18:00: Back Lady Manzor @ 5/16.00
Invincible Melody for Ralph Beckett will take a fair bit of the market here as the 5/23.50 favourite on the Sportsbook as a well-bred type off the back of a second, but he's only rated 67 and the price looks more about the connections than his four runs to date.
Lady Manzor didn't do too much that was of note on her debut in her sole start as a 2yo but showed a fair turn of foot to win at Lingfield and take a novice last time in sweeping fashion.
She settled well off the pace in third but it was the final two furlongs that really caught the eye on the outside with 11.09 and 11.05 final sectionals in a race finishing speed of 110% - and it was settled fairly quickly.
It's good to see Jake Dace keep the ride with his 7lb claim and he was 2-2 for Amanda Perrett when winning on her previously and a mark of 70 for a filly with a turn of foot looks far more appealing than rowing in with the favourite here.
Kempton - 19:30: Back Patch's Bond @ 10/34.33
Patch's Bond is keeping the old Sir Percy flag flying with the sire holding a 30% placed record at Kempton. Now, Sir Percy's stock stay all day as we know and his placed record over 2m here is even better at 34%, but it will be interesting to see what Patch's Bond can do sticking with the 1m.
He won his novice at Kempton in November over 1m with a fairly comfortable 2L success, and it wasn't a surprise to see him over a trip last time at 1m4f for his handicap debut at Lingfield.
Sent off favourite, he travelled like a winner and the best horse in the race hitting 2.021/1 in-running, and while he stayed well enough, the closer on the outside Tortured Soul got him in the finish.
In short, Patch's Bond doesn't look short of pace despite his plodding father and the move back down to 1m this evening looks more of a positive on the Lingfield run than a negative considering he's already won over C&D.
Sir Percy is 25% placed over the 1m here and he could be on a fair mark of 76 judged on how he travelled at Lingfield.
February winners at BSP:
Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Lady Nunthorpe 8.78
Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44
My Brother Mike 3.12
Partisan Hero 2.94
Top Of The Class 2.78
Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4
King Of Ithaca 4.47
March winners at BSP:
Collusion 2.99
Now read Alan Dudman's antepost column previewing Imperial Cup Day at Sandown this Saturday!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
