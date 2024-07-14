Horse Racing Tips: Two Perth runners to bring it home in Sunday 69/1 double

Two Perth tips at 6/1 7.00 and 9/1 10.00 on Sunday

Well Planted goes well at the track

We're looking at good ground today at Perth, and Well Planted comes into the equation with not only his form on a decent and sound surface, but also his record at the track.

He was very consistent at the track last summer with a series of creditable runs, and while over shorter, the step up to 2m4f today might unlock a bit more improvement from his current mark.

Well Planted finished third recently, and a well beaten third at the track over the minimum. That was a fair enough return after a break of 49 days, and the first two looked well treated from their marks.

The selection was outpaced, so it could be time to explore the 2m4f route, and he bolted up at the track last summer on good ground in a 0-130 and he's only 2lb higher. The sound surface is key to him and he might be able to outrun his odds on the basis of that run last summer.

Half Shot is a big price at 9/110.00 for a horse with a fair amount of ability and he's used to running against stronger opposition.

Take 2023 for example - with efforts behind the likes of Elvis Mail and Bill Baxter, and he also finished seventh in the Scottish Grand National behind Kitty's Light.

He gave himself no chance of lasting home on quick ground last time over 3m as he ran like the wind and was far too eager to get in with things with the pace posse.

Half Shot likes to make the running, and while he emptied quickly last time, he has plenty of form over 3m and stays. He did catch the eye at Market Rasen over 2m4f previously, as he was nowhere near quick enough for that trip and also was one that was noted at Ayr in the spring - again over shorter than ideal, as his jumping was sloppy and he was ridden more patiently.

