Horse Racing Tips: Two for Carlisle and Leicester in Sunday double

We open up with an early beginning at Carlisle on ground which will start with ease and should continue to ease with the forecast predicting rain, and playing towards the top of the market with Horsesomeharry looks a fairly sensible option.

The 6yo was underwhelming in the spring with his first three starts over hurdles over the minimum trip and not a lot was expected in any of the runs as he was sent off 25/1, 25/1 and 200/1.

However, it was a different story after a break, cheekpieces and a first try in handicap company on his first run of the season with a comfortable success at Carlisle when upped to 2m4f.

The step up in distance really suited Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's low mileage sort and his final three furlongs were the quickest in the field - including the final one nearly half a second quicker than the second.

He remains over 2m4f today and no doubt he will stay a little further, while the training team are 13% at Carlisle. With Ben Smith's claim too, it's understandable being so lightly-raced that he was very strong on the Sportsbook this morning from 5/23.50 into 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Horsesomeharry SBK 15/8

As usual with Leicester, the going description covers every base with the hurdles track riding far deeper than the chase course today with a lowly 3.7 stick reading.

With that in mind, Hara Kiri seems to be very able on the soft conditions and should have a great chance of adding to his win tally in a weak race.

He's only got one serious rival in Activist - who won over CD off a break last time out but needs a personal best from his new mark and I have never concealed my aversion to backing runners from that stable, plus he's against Olly Murphy; who holds a 3-6 record at 50% at the track this term.

Hara Kiri should get the perfect set up here as Activist likes to make the running, while the selection for Murphy in a short space of time with the yard has won held up and travelled very smoothly to win last winter at Market Rasen.

He's done well since joining Murphy from Alex Hales with two wins from three starts and is only 2lb higher today for his first run of the season since scoring at Ludlow last winter. They are both short prices today so hopefully we can add to the double tally with a return.

Recommended Bet Back Hara Kiri SBK 5/4