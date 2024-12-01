Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Fairyhouse from 5/1 to 40/1

Katie Midwinter has four selections at Fairyhouse

Broomfied Bijou appears well handicapped from current mark

Unexposed hurdler represents value for Willie Mullins

Philip Dempsey-trained mare Broomfield Bijou is an unexposed chaser making only her fifth start over fences, her first in handicap company, from a mark of 125.

The daughter of Walk In The Park, who fetched €100,000 as a three-year-old, is out of Aure Antique, a half-sister to Grade Two winning chaser Petit Robin as well as Nouba Fly, the dam of top chaser and Gold Cup runner-up, Anibale Fly.

With plenty of class in her pedigree, including high quality chasers in the family, this six-year-old should have scope for further improvement as she gains experience over fences and matures. On some form shown and given her progressive profile, she holds strong claims in this contest.

On chasing debut at Wexford, Broomfield Bijou comfortably beat Costanuci, a closer second to Space Tourist subsequently, by six-lengths, with Still Ciel, previously a respectable fourth in Listed company, in fourth. It was a promising start, but she was then pulled up when sent off second favourite in a race won by Shecouldbeanything having made a few mistakes during the race.

She was able to bounce back to finish third behind Jordans and Monbeg Park in a Grade Three at Punchestown, with Pink The Park, a Listed winner since, behind in fourth, representing a good level of form. If she can replicate that level she should be well handicapped from a mark of 125.

Over hurdles last year, she was able to win a competitive Punchestown handicap from a mark of 118 before finishing a three-length second to now 152-rated The Wallpark, when in receipt of 2lb, at Listowel. She also finished third in a Listed Punchestown Mares Hurdle, behind Hispanic Moon and Saylavee, with Shecouldbeanything four-and-a-quarter-lengths behind in fourth.

Considering the ability she has shown over hurdles in the past, and the promise displayed over fences recently, there is plenty of evidence to suggest Broomfield Bijou should be highly competitive from her current rating.

At odds of 5/16.00, she makes the most appeal in the interesting Fairyhouse opener.

Recommended Bet Back Broomfield Bijou in 12:00 Fairyhouse SBK 5/1

At a big price, Matthew Smith-trained Another Choice is of interest in the competitive extended 3m5f Listed Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old gelding has shown snippets of good form as a chaser, with his best performance coming in his sole victory over fences when beating subsequent Mayo National winner Duffle Coat, now rated 145.

He was well supported in the market that day at Downpatrick, and showed great tenacity to finish in front under 7lb claimer James Smith. Considering he's capable of putting in an effort of that quality, he is no forlorn hope at a huge price and holds each-way claims from a mark of 129.

He stuck to the task well on his penultimate start at Galway, when behind Buddy One, staying on well suggesting a step back up in trip would suit over the extended 2m6f, and, although this extreme distance is an unknown, he has form over three miles and a tougher stamina test could well suit.

The less testing conditions are in his favour, and James Smith, who claims 7lb again, comes into the race fresh from a comfortable win aboard Brave Troop at Thurles.

With five places available, Another Choice is one to consider each-way at odds of 40/141.00.

Recommended Bet Back Another Choice E/W in 13:05 Fairyhouse SBK 40/1

Too keen when well backed for the Cesarewitch when last seen, Sea Of Sands can bounce back to some form on his return to hurdling under Patrick Mullins who guided him to a comfortable success at Listowel in September.

A new recruit for Closutton, the son of Sea The Stars showed a good level of ability on the Flat predominantly in Germany where he recorded a Group Three success and competed at Group One level. He was once second the the useful Best Of Lips in Group company, and ran in the German Derby behind Sisfahan.

Whilst he is thrown in the deep end here, making his first appearance in Graded company over obstacles on only his second start, at the prices he makes each-way appeal.

Romeo Coolio is the worthy favourite and could prove tough to beat, whilst Bleu De Vassy has made a fine start and should be capable of further improvement, but both are inexperienced hurdlers, as is his stablemate Belloccio, who would likely prefer a sounder surface.

Sea Of Sands is lacking experience too, of course, but he, as with the others, has scope for further progression, and given his classy Flat profile, with Classic winners in the family, he might be worth taking a chance on at value odds.

Considering the price difference, Sea Of Sands makes the most appeal as he could show enough improvement from his maiden hurdle to be competitive here. He's somewhat of an unknown quantity, but the fact he was so well supported at Newmarket, and was able to dispatch of his rivals with ease prior to that, would suggest he possesses plenty of potential for a top class Willie Mullins operation.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Of Sands E/W in 13:35 Fairyhouse SBK 10/1

There are plenty of interesting runners in this fifteen strong field headed by the fascinating Best Years Yet, who makes his first appearance in Ireland for Martin Brassil. However, it's one at the opposite end of the spectrum that caught the eye, hat-trick seeking Cappucino for Liz Doyle.

The likeable gelding has taken some time to get going over hurdles, but has come into his own on his last two starts following a 222-day break, in a bumper on his penultimate start before landing his maiden hurdle in beating The Mediator at Punchestown in October.

He had shown some promise in bumpers earlier in his career, finishing second to Samui on his second start, with Familiar Dreams in fourth, before finishing fourth to subsequent Grade Three winner and Grade One placed The Yellow Clay in Listed company at Limerick.

The five-year-old clearly has ability and, although this is a significant step up in class, he is in-form and could be reasonably treated from an opening mark of 121. The drier conditions will suit and considering he's progressing well and should be full of confidence, Cappucino can make the frame at the price under Michael O'Sullivan.