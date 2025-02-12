Horse Racing Tips: Dundalk selections drawn well in each-way 122/1 Wednesday double

Daily Racing Multiple

Alan is tipping a pair of Tom McGuinness' runners on Wednesday's card in Ireland

Heathen scored as a single winner yesterday for Alan Dudman at a BSP of 6.33 and he has two tips at decent prices for Dundalk on Wednesday...

  • Both tips for Wednesday in extra place races on the Sportsbook 

  • Stamina and good draw key for Hastily's chances 

  • Alan Dudman's each-way double at Dundalk pays around 122/1123.00

Dundalk - 17:20: Back Hastily EW @ 12/113.00


Dundalk's 15:20 over 6f has caused me a flotilla of problems as Nordic Passage was initially high up on the punting list. But the price on him has completely collapsed this morning from 11/112.00 into 6/17.00 and, with the four places on offer on the Sportsbook, the place part has effectively been wiped out.

Hasiyna beat my selection Mint Man into second last week and that form is well represented here with I'm Spartacus, Jazzy Dancer, Velvet Skies and Shelbourne Flyer all running against each other again.

I am going to come from a different angle with the double figure price on Hastily. Firstly, she's drawn in one, and with winning form at 7f at the track back in December, I am hoping with the pace to run at she'll be strongest in the finish.

She was in no way quick enough last time out at Wolverhampton over 5f, although she did run well there over the minimum on her previous start with a runner-up finish to Buraback. She was slowly away on both of those efforts so at least 6f looks more reasonable and in keeping with her profile, plus the cheekpieces are off.

The mare is a bit tricky and has been difficult to load previously, but no headgear might just iron out the quirks at the start.

Recommended Bet

Back Hastily EW

SBK12/1

Dundalk - 17:20: Back Esticky End EW @ 17/29.50



Dromore Glory was another second for the column last week and the 6yo looks an obvious one to back in his run over 1m4f today in the 17:05. But he's a little too short for my liking considering the size of the field and also with our first bet at double figures.

We've got another Tom McGuinness runner to deal with in Esticky End and a fair mover too on the Sportsbook into 17/29.50 from 12/113.00.

He's drawn low in three which will help his style of racing. He was forwardly ridden to win over CD back in December from a mark of 47. He had a bit in hand to beat the 65-rated Koniag, with a very efficient performance on the clock in terms of furlong by furlong, as he moved down the centre in the straight and was still comfortable.

Wolverhampton last time was his undoing as he didn't have the pace (like his stablemate today) as two of his quickest furlongs came at the end. A return to Dundalk with positive tactics can hopefully give us a run here from a mark of 52.

Recommended Bet

Back Esticky End EW

SBK17/2
Recommended Bet

Back Wednesday's double at Dundalk EW

SBK122/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33

Now read Alan Dudman's antepost tips and preview for this weekend at Ascot and Haydock!

Recommended bets

