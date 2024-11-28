Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two chasers to back at Musselburgh in 36/1 double

Musselburgh
Kandor is one of the interesting runners on the card in Musselburgh's feature

Alan Dudman is siding with trainers Sandy Forster and Lucinda Russell for Thursday's card at Musselburgh and he's with two tips at 4/15.00 and 13/27.50 for his latest multiple...

  • Divas Doyen only up 2lb following a win last time

  • Expect a better round of jumping from Russell chaser

  • Alan Dudman is at Musselburgh on Thursday for a 36/137.00 double

Musselburgh - 13:35: Back Divas Doyen @ 13/27.50

A very open look to the Musselburgh 13:35 and the top two in the betting in The Jad Factor and Just Gino look beatable to me.

The Jad Factor is off a 591-day layoff while Just Gino was beaten 20L on his handicap debut last time and hasn't displayed an awful lot - and he's top weight.

With the selection Divas Doyen drifting this morning on the Sportsbook from 9/25.50 out to 13/27.50 she looks more of a solid option.

She gained her first ever win over fences last time with a hardy performance at Carlisle from 81 and a 2lb rise isn't harsh at all. Her jockey that day Patrick Wadge held her up and once they started racing from just before the ditch, she coped well with the tempo increasing and her jumping was spot on under pressure.

A move up the inside from Wadge saw her driven out to the line and she was more at home that day over the 2m4f rather than the shorter 2m1f on her seasonal reappearance at Kelso.

I'm happy with the conditions too for her as her better form appears to be on good.

Recommended Bet

Back Divas Doyen

SBK13/2

Musselburgh - 14:45: Back Kandor @ 4/15.00

In the last month Lucinda Russell has been operating at a strike-rate of 20% and her Kandor can hopefully add to that over fences in the 14:45.

His chasing debut went disastrously at Ayr last time in a three-runner race with a guessy looking fall over the far side at the thirteenth. A plain old rookie mistake we can put it down to and he deserves another chance to be a player here.

Kandor is another who has displayed better form on ground described as good and he's also back over 3m today which can be viewed as a positive after running over 2m4f last time.

He won a novice hurdle at Perth in the summer and landed that going away and finished second subsequently at Kelso off a mark of 117 when trying to dictate the pace - although it turned out to be a steadily run race.

Russell has wasted no time getting him chasing with just a handful of runs over hurdles and today will be his second run off a wind op. I can see High Moon running well here too for a yard in good form, but the unexposed angle with Kandor is the way to go.

Recommended Bet

Back Kandor

SBK4/1
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double here in one click

SBK36/1

Now read Daryl Carter's tips for Thursday here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +44.77pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +184.73pts

Alan Dudman

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

