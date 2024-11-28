Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/11 Down in grade means he is hard to oppose

Two Thursday selections

Impero should be hard to beat

Chance race-fit improving mare at Lingfield

It would be very disappointing if Impero - 10/111.91 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't get the job done here after he hung right when winning going away at Cheltenham last time. That form has taken a good boost by the second and third scoring since in better races than he faces today ,and the move back to a right-handed track should see him to even better effect.

On his penultimate outing, he showed good speed to win at the tight Downpatrick track, so the course here is no issue. Connections have drafted in useful claimer Carl Millar almost to negotiate all of his penalty for his Cheltenham victory, and today, he drops in class and returns to Novice company.

There's plenty to like about him tackling horses that all come here with something to prove. He is a straightforward answer to score, and while typically I wouldn't say I like these shorties, he is good value at 10/111.91 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 12:25 Musselburgh - Back Impero SBK 10/11

Tom Symonds' Plantaroma - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offers good value, having made the useful Royal Infantry work hard at Chepstow, and considering she was keen for much of the race in a slowly run affair, she did well battle on and pull clear of the third.

She returns to Mares' company today, and her latest effort sets the standard. She was an excellent second to the useful Anno Power at Cheltenham in a bumper in April, and she has shown enough to believe she can land an ordinary event like this with natural progression.

She has done little wrong, bar one blip at Sandown when given an impossible task by Harry Cobden when held up at the rear of the field in desperate conditions. Still, even there, she caught the eye, attempting to make inroads.

Holloway Queen is the big unknown. Nicky Henderson's horse was purchased for £180k at the Aintree sales, and Nico de Boinville heads here for this, which is his only ride of the day. Jasmine Bliss is a useful horse but likely to be seen to best effect with this run under her belt and over a little further.

However, the selection is straightforward, race-fit and has the benefit of hurdle experience so should be going close to landing this race. 2/13.00 is the basement price for her and I expect bigger availible between publishing and race time.