Horse Racing Tips: Two All-Weather picks to follow in Wednesday's double

Durham Castle was a comfortable winner for the column yesterday on his handicap debut and the method is similar with the Crisfords again for Wednesday at Southwell with Raheena's first start stepping out of Novice company today.

It's been fairly slow progress with the Night Of Thunder filly, who was only seen once last term. However, that sole start last year was in Sea The Fire's win in a Newmarket Fillies' Maiden, and Sea The Fire is now rated over 114 following her recent Group 3 win in the Strensall Stakes at York.

She looked more of a stayer in that race over 7f, and the steady pace wouldn't have suited.

In 2024 she has raced three times and produced a personal best winning at Kempton last time over 7f. That was a tidy performance in the switch to the All-Weather as she travelled well on the inside and was never out of the first two. Her final couple of furlongs were her most impressive, and I am convinced she'll stay a bit further.

For now she sticks to 7f - which is not a bad thing at Southwell as it does take a bit of getting and she might just be a little better on the All-Weather. Her sire Night Of Thunder has a fair record at Southwell at 13% win and 31% placed, while the trainer is even better with a 25% win around here and a massive 52% placed.

The finale at Kempton at 21:00 sees Flag Carrier for Brian Twomey as the 5/23.50 favourite and Havana Touch for John Butler as the next in the betting at 11/43.75, but I would have them the other way around.

Havana Touch has taken to the surface at Kempton well with two of his three runs at the track two of his better efforts.

He travelled really well throughout his run last time over CD in the face of going quite keenly, and at times he was a little short of room when looking to get out.

He hit the front perhaps too early and hit 1.330/100 in-running before being picked off late by a winner who came from the rear.

The front two were well clear and Havana Touch easily fared the best of those up with the pace, but with the way he travelled there, he looks off a good mark of 66.

The selection was keen at Newmarket in the spring, and if he can race more economically, he is well up to winning a race of this nature.

