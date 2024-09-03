Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday including 12/1 Southwell tip

Course specialist Enola Grey can bounce back

A visor can spark improvement in Aulis

Mo to prove Mighty at Hamilton

Ashariba to confirm the form with Historic City

Course and distance winner Enola Grey is worth sticking with from a mark of 80, dropped 2lb for her recent run at the track.

Prior to her disappointing effort in the Racing League last week, when sent off at 25/126.00, she had form figures of 2221 at the track, and in a less competitive heat, she can bounce back to form.

She has finished in the top three in thirteen of twenty one starts on an all-weather surface, which bodes well for her chances of making the frame at least, and she's only 1lb higher than her last winning mark at the track. She had 7lb claimer Ethan Jones in the saddle that day, who helped her cause at the weights, and he returns to the plate, now claiming 5lb.

When last seen at this level, she placed third at odds of 40/141.00 at Bath, finishing among horses who are now rated much higher, from level weights, including runner-up Tropez Power and fourth-placed Master Richard, both of whom are rated 84, with the former rated 90 on the all-weather.

Although she is more exposed than a few of her rivals who could improve beyond their current marks, her experience should hold her in good stead and she's a tough filly, capable of defying the odds to get the victory.

Not one to be discounted, the Gemma Tutty-trained filly represents value at a price of 12/113.00, which is too big to ignore.

Recommended Bet Back Enola Grey in 14:53 Southwell SBK 12/1

A son of Ulysses, Aulis, remains a maiden on his tenth start as he seeks his first career victory under Rossa Ryan. He has finished second in all of his last four runs, and was only beaten by a neck by Regal Connection on his last outing at Newmarket, when sent off as the 9/43.25 favourite.

Despite being yet to record a success, he has gone up a total of 6lbs from his opening mark of 71. Things haven't fallen right for him yet but he has been competitive in most of his starts, and he may be presented with a feasible opportunity of entering the winners' enclosure in this race.

Equipped with a first-time visor, having worn blinkers in both of his two most recent starts, the change in headgear could spark the improvement needed to finally get his head in front.

On his previous start he was given every opportunity to put the race to bed, but couldn't sustain the effort when challenged, looking awkward at times, and possibly still learning on the job. He could be worth sticking with considering something different is tried this time.

Dropped in class, he may just prove to be the best of the field here, as he clearly possesses ability. Out of a Group Three winning mare in Redstart, it looks a matter of time before the homebred is able to have his day in the sun, having been the bridesmaid so often.

At odds of 7/42.75, the Ralph Beckett-trained Aulis could prove worth siding with.

Recommended Bet Back Aulis in 15:23 Southwell SBK 15/8

Our Mighty Mo is an improving colt with prior experience at the track, and he can fare better than his two recent outings. He caught the eye in the paddock at York when last seen, as an imposing, good-looking type, with plenty of scope for improvement.

Despite being unable to make an impression when 33/134.00 on Haydock debut, he improved plenty to finish third over course-and-distance before heading to Pontefract when deemed a 3/14.00 chance in the seven-runner field. When trying to mount a challenge on the rail in the final furlong of that race, he was badly hampered and forced to stop in his tracks, eventually finishing last of the field after being unable to recover.

Sent off at 150/1151.00 on his subsequent start in the valuable Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at the York Ebor Festival, he finished six-lengths behind the winner, Diligently, in tenth, but was travelling strongly from the rear of the field when unable to find a clear run. He stayed on well towards the line, and would likely have finished much closer if he had been able to find a more convenient route in the closing stages.

In both of his most recent two runs he has shaped with promise, and he looks a progressive type, capable of holding his own in this company.

With quite a rounded knee action, it's possible he could be suited by the testing conditions on track, which may inconvenience some of his rivals. There isn't enough evidence in his pedigree to suggest softer ground will be to his liking or not, but based on his style of running, it's plausible that it could be suitable.

Representing a yard who have a 27 percent strike-rate at the track this year, and are always dangerous with their juvenile runners, Our Mighty Mo could be the one to side with over stablemate, and the likely favourite, Airspeed, in these conditions.

Although on form figures, the Kodiac colt may not be the standout contender, he has shown plenty of potential and ability, and things haven't quite gone to plan in his recent starts. He's capable of improving beyond an opening mark of 75, now running from 73, and could cause a minor upset under Clifford Lee.

Recommended Bet Back Our Mighty Mo in 17:45 Hamilton SBK 8/1

Likeable filly Ashariba can confirm the form with Historic City, on similar terms, and land successive victories in the hands of Tom Marquand on an all-weather surface.

The extra furlong should be in her favour, as she was pulling clear at the line and was the clear winner when last seen at Chelmsford last month. She got into a battle with Historic City, who was in receipt of 1lb that day and is on a 2lb lower mark on this occasion, but the filly was able to prevail having manoeuvred through a gap to come with her challenge in the straight.

Sent off at odds of 5/16.00 that day, she was slightly overlooked, with the market favouring the eventual runner-up and 6/42.50 favourite Heat Of Passion, who disappointed in fifth. She had previously shown a useful level of form in softer conditions at Leicester and Sandown, respectively, following a maiden victory at Yarmouth as a juvenile, and appeared suited by the all-weather track on her first try on the surface.

Capable of progressing further, she can take another step forward here from a 6lb higher mark, and the three-year-old is the one to beat for in-form David Menuisier. With the jockey boasting a 22 percent strike-rate at the track this season, and the yard going well, there is plenty in her favour.