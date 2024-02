Keen to oppose favourite in the opening leg

Mark of 82 could underplay Varian runner

Alan Dudman picks a double for Chelmsford

No. 11 (4) Viewfromthestars (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Mark Usher

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

A low-key opening pick at Chelmsford with the 19:00 Classified Stakes race, but you play the hand you're dealt with and this looks a race to take on the opening pair in the market.

Preference is for Mark Usher's Viewfromthestars, who isn't an obvious pick with a career record of 0-25, but this race could be anyone's and the favourite Monsieur Fantasie can miss the break, which is not ideal when racing at Chelmsford as it's a track that does suit front-runners.

The selection ran second last time over 6f in the same grade, and back over CD, any sort of replication of that run has got to see him go close in such a bad race.

He has placed in nine and sees out 7f well enough. Tactics might be difficult as he usually comes from off the pace, so that's the risk having stated the case around front-runners with the favourite, but the price of 5/16.00 into 4/15.00 is the compensation.

Hayley Turner is on, and in the last two weeks appears on the hot jockeys' list with a profit of +61.17 points from her seven wins.

Back Viewfromthestars

No. 1 (4) Inspiritus (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kyle Strydom

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Another race in which I am keen to oppose the favourite, and Wadacre Gomez is the one to ignore - two fold. He was beaten out of sight at Newcastle last time, admittedly in a much better race, and secondly, I very rarely back or tip runners from the Johnston yard.

Inspiritus is an obvious one to go against the market leader with and he landed a 0-85 easily on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time and settled the race pretty in a flash.

It was from only 78, and he's up 4lb to 82, but this is a drop in class and as a son of Sea The Stars, he'll stay a little further.

Kyle Strydom is another rider on the hot list with 2-9 at 22% and a profit of +11.00 in the last two weeks.

Back Inspiritus