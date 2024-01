Slip Road ready to score under optimal conditions

Forgive Steel Ally for Chepstow flop

No. 1 Slip Road (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 112

Slip Road - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was a non-runner for this column when due to run in a better race at Chepstow last month, and it's worth keeping the faith with him having shown more when running on at the death at Hereford last time.

The nine-year-old put in his best effort since returning from a 1058-day absence in October, and it's wise to think he was going to need his first two outings of this season. His run at Hereford would have proven a sharp enough test, having been given plenty to do from the rear of the field in a steadily run affair.

Today's stiffer test of stamina will undoubtedly suit the former Sam Thomas inmate, and he hasn't been with this new yard long, but the way he went through his race in December at Hereford suggests he has plenty more to offer.

Now looks like the time to catch him, having dropped eight pounds in the handicap since returning from an absence, and the combination of this longer trip and heavy ground is right up his street. The booking of Gavin Sheehan catches the eye (despite the trainer/jockey combo of 0-15), and his record on deep ground has resulted in a demolition job at Chepstow on his hurdle debut in 2020 and a runner-up effort at the same venue in a bumper to Chavez (rated 132).

There's good reason to expect a much-improved performance from Slip Road now, and he gets a confident vote.

14:30 Ffos Las - Back Slip Road @ 9/25.50 Bet now

No. 7 Steel Ally (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Steel Ally - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - needs to brush off a poor effort for this column at Chepstow 51 days ago, but given a break since and that run too bad to be accurate, he is worth another chance in today's weak race.

The Sam Thomas-trained six-year-old clocked a useful time figure at Ffos Las on his penultimate start, which made him of interest last time, and he was unfortunate not to be a runaway winner with a nasty error at the final flight. Still, he rallied gamely to the cause there, suggesting he was a winner in waiting, and he stopped too quickly on his most recent outing to write off at the first opportunity.

Today's race is a weak contest, and he was a big eye-catcher in a bumper here in December 2022. He looks worth chancing to put things right at the expense of Dartmore Pirate, who saddles a penalty and was no match for the useful Tellherthename at Huntingdon, but it's smart to rate that effort through the narrow third rather than the winner.

In receipt of three pounds, Steel Ally won't get many better opportunities than this to score and should be closer to 11/102.11.

14:45 Wincanton - Back Steel Ally @ 7/42.75 Bet now

2024 P/L update

January to advised stakes = +29.38 ROI 33.59%

January to BSP = +9.5 ROI 10.89%

BY DAY ROI (ADVISED STAKES)

MON = -67%

TUES = +36.96%

WEDS = +124.74%

THURS = +25%

FRI = +194.76%

SAT = +10.15%

SUN = -32.78%

BY POINTS STAKE (ADVISED STAKES)

0.5PT WIN = +9.75 ROI 62.90%

1PT WIN = -8.1 ROI - 27.25%

1.5PT WIN = +2.25 ROI 18.75%

2PT WIN = +7 ROI 31.82%

2.5PT WIN = +10.31 ROI 206.25%

3PT WIN = +8.25 ROI 275%

BY PRICE BRACKET (ADVISED STAKES)

EVENS - 2/1 = +1.8 ROI 15.76%

2/1 - 5/1 = +17.37 ROI 52.65%

5/1 - 8/1 = +7 ROI 28.57%

8/1 - 15/1 = -1.4 ROI -11.2%

15/1 - 98/1 = +4.6 ROI 76.67%

BY COURSE

