Horse Racing Tips: Treasure to be found at Wolverhampton in Monday double
Alan Dudman is hoping to start off his Monday 10/111.00 double with a winner at Wolverhampton...
Trainer with 31% win and 61% placed at Wolverhampton
Killarney selection made for tonight's trip
Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV
Wolverhampton - 17:40: Back Dubai Treasure
After a very quiet start to 2024 for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, we've had reminders that he can still train a horse of late and Dubai Treasure has a golden opportunity to get off the mark this evening at Wolverhampton.
Bin Suroor is fairly lethal at Wolverhampton too with some good numbers and ticks in at 31% win at the track and a massive 61% placed - not that the latter is much use for a 15/82.88 favourite.
She showed a lot of ability on her debut last season in a strong-looking Newmarket Maiden. She travelled very strongly and hit 2.01/1 in-running from a big price, and the form looks strong with the first and third now rated in three-figures, and the fourth has acquitted herself well subsequently in a Listed race.
It was a shame she couldn't win on her second start at Yarmouth when sent off an odds-on favourite and hit an even shorter price in-running when finishing third. However, she was on the wrong part of the track on the stands' side as it turned out, as the winner came right down the centre.
She looks a timorous type as she has been agitated down at the stalls and she missed the break at Yarmouth.
It's a fairly late start to the season to see her for the first time, so I am hoping that has been ironed out and she has the form to take this on that debut Newmarket run.
Killarney - 19:55: Back Sundance Sioux
There are not many Maiden races over 1m4f, or near enough, so stamina is of the essence for these youngsters and Sundance Sioux showed more than enough on his recent debut to suggest staying is his game, and he isn't devoid of ability.
The presence of Aidan O'Brien and Jessie Harrington with runners hasn't deterred the backers, so it was good to see confidence in the betting on the Sportsbook this morning from 10/34.33 into 11/43.75.
He ran at Fairyhouse over 1m4f recently behind a Dermot Weld winner and almost got his head in front in a long drawn out battle down the straight with Brosna Town - neither flinched.
There was a 2L gap to the third and even bigger gap to the fourth, so he can certainly build on that promise and by Harzand, this evening's trip is well within range.
Now read more tips for Monday's racing
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +56.96pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +175.13pts
