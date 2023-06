No. 9 (9) Trojan Truth SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Alec Voikhansky

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 57

You know it's never going to be your day when your selection gets hammered in the betting (Mars Magic) from 2/12.94 to 4/61.65 and ends up finishing second - done at 1.011/100 in-running in yesterday's column.

Picking out an odds-on shot in defeat is something I try to shy away from (certainly the former), but at 2/1 he did look a bet. How he didn't win I will never know. He looked home and hosed.

Tuesday's action will focus on Newbury for me, and the opening 17:30 1m3f Apprentice Handicap with Trojan Truth.

He ran at Nottingham last time over 1m2f, but was egged on for the lead with Mujid and set the race up for the closers - with the first and second both coming from off the pace.

The new trip of 1m3f looks attainable for the 4yo, who has dipped down to a mark of 57.

This year he was unlucky when finishing third at Wolverhampton in the spring - a race where he met some trouble late on, but he gained a victory in 0-55 grade at Windsor on fast going, and was worth upgrading considering he had to navigate the field.

Newbury should mean less trouble, and he goes in the list today at 6/16.80 with Alec Voikhansky riding for Ed De Giles.

No. 11 (2) Al Motasim SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 69

Billy Loughane is searching for his first ever winner at Newbury, but the young apprentice has ridden a couple of places from his five mounts at the track, and Al Motasim looks worth chancing at a drifting price to 11/26.40.

From his first three starts, the selection had shown some ability at Newcastle on his debut, behind a couple of reasonable horses now rated 86 and mid 90s.

Gelded after his first start, he shaped encouragingly on his return this season when finishing second at Haydock. He was sent off favourite, but didn't have the pace of the winner and the performance suggested 1m will suit.

He sticks to 7f tonight, but I like the angle of the first-time cheekpieces here, as Hugo Palmer is 12% win and 32% placed with the headgear.

The booking of Loughnane is a plus, and the apprentice can claim 3lb in a race where his mount receives plenty of weight as one of the 3yos.