No. 10 (6) Quick Blessing (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 72

What a week for County Meath trainer Gavin Cromwell, who landed a Royal Ascot win with Snellen. And a well-named horse too, by Expert Eye.

Cromwell is double-handed in the 18:45, and while Pont Audemer is shorter than Quick Blessing, my preference is for the latter at 7/24.40.

The ground (good) might be an issue for Pont Audemer, where as Quick Blessing will enjoy this sort of surface as he ran an excellent race at Leopardstown over 1m for his first run in a turf handicap.

The ground was good on that occasion, and he stayed on well from the rear.

Stepping up to 1m2f looks ideal, especially with ground conditions in his favour. As a 3yo too, he receives plenty of weight.

No. 1 (2) Mars Magic (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.82 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: -

Rookie trainer James Ferguson can boast an impressive set of stats at Wolverhampton, and he's 16-54 win at 30%, and 30-54 placed at 56%. He certainly has a good chance to add to those numbers with Mars Magic at the track this evening.

The 4yo didn't race at two and made just one appearance in 2022 - but it was a win, and a success at Wolverhampton in a Novice.

His dam Celerina was decent on the All-Weather and Ferguson is sticking down the Wolverhampton route to carry a penalty.

That win was for trainer Roger Charlton, but with Ferguson and rider Daniel Muscutt, we have a trainer and jockey combo with a 3% win-rate together at Wolverhampton.

Poseidon Prince was weak in the betting this morning from 9/43.25 to 11/43.70 for trainer Michael Attwater, and this doesn't look a particularly strong race.