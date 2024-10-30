Horse Racing Tips: Thumbs up for Catboy in Fakenham 11/2 double

Wadham mare to go from the front over fences

The Queen Boudicca Series Qualifier Mares' Handicap Chase qualifier has brought together a few interesting runners at Fakenham and with good ground in store this can go to Lucy Wadham's Telepathique.

She's taking on rivals with more experience in the steeplechasing ranks but those with the runs under their belts look beatable.

Telepathique will be chasing for the first time and also steps up markedly in trip from 2m to 2m5f today, but she's a mare that likes to get on with things and also has a good ground win to her name and I can see her taking up the running and whizzing around here from the front.

She defied a market drift to win a Warwick bumper on just her second start and she was absolutely tanking with a double-handful going into the straight. She stayed well too and fought off the challengers and on that run I see no reason why she won't get today's distance.

That came on officially good, although Timeform rated it with some soft in there somewhere but with the way she travelled despite being keen, I can see today's track suiting her. She also bolted up over hurdles at Southwell from the front in heavy conditions last November.

She's been off a while and it's her first run for 337 days, but her trainer has a fine record here with a 28% strike-rate.

Recommended Bet Back Telepathique in the 13:20 Fakenham SBK 2/1

It's difficult to get away from the chances of Catboy for Christian Williams in the closing 15:50 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle and I wasn't at all surprised to see his price warm this morning on the Sportsbook, and I'm sure if Marvel are looking for the next superhero, Catboy would be an interesting addition to the mix. Special skills involve milk, disappearing for food and hopefully acting at Fakenham.

He's fit with two runs already under his belt in September and October and he travelled with a lot of fluency winning at Fontwell over 2m1f - and like the first selection, made the running.

It was only from a mere 77, so it was basement stuff, but the ground was quicker on times than the official good to soft given and I see the conditions today around a sharp circuit beneficial.

His Exeter second last time out saw different tactics employed in an Amateur riders' race, where he was held together rather than running from the front. Perhaps the rider had in mind the extended trip over 2m2f there as he travelled very strongly again on the outside but made a mess of the last hurdle.

An in-running price of 1.182/11 highlighted how well he went through the race, and while he wasn't helped by the mistake, I don't think it was wise either being so far from the rail and far removed from the winner on the inside.

If he cuts out those last hitch mistakes, a good front-running ride with Nick Scholfield taking over will be very much needed here and Williams is another trainer whose horses go well here with a 20% strike-rate.

Recommended Bet Back Catboy in the 15:50 Fakenham SBK 6/4