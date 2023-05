No. 6 (2) Sweet Run (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Sparkling Red was a 4.63 BSP winner for the column yesterday, although Dukeman's second meant a 1-2 on the day on the double quest.

Tuesday is hard to dig out some betting opportunities in the UK with the small field sizes, but there's a last-time out winner for Ed Walker that warrants a closer look at Nottingham tonight along with an Amy Murphy debutante at Lingfield.

We will know our fate inside 25 minutes.

Sweet Run for Murphy takes on a pair of Charlies - Appleby and Johnston in the 19:10 7f Maiden, and it's interesting to note the money for Sweet Run for her debut into 11/26.40.

The 2yo Camacho filly cost 105,000 gns, and Murphy wouldn't have too many speedy types that cost that amount of money.

Dandy Alys was a 2yo winner and is found in her pedigree, so I am hoping she can be quicker than the favourite Cinderella's Dream - who might need further looking at her family, and at 8/11, it's no surprise to see a Charlie Appleby horse so short, as this isn't a great race.

Murphy is 0-16 with her juvenile turf runners so far, but three have placed and sire Camacho has a 29% placed record at Lingfield.

Back Sweet Run 11/2

No. 5 (8) Protest Rally (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

Protest Rally got off the mark on handicap debut last time at Southwell despite looking all at sea in the closing stages.

He travelled like the best horse in the race turning into the straight, but he wandered around and his head was slightly cocked to one side. The comnmentator on duty described him as "hanging fire", but I'd be more inclined to think it was greenness rather than anything untoward.

He stayed well, and going left-handed looks the best option for him.

His trainer Ed Walker is only operating at 9% in the last two weeks, but he's had plenty of places and I am keen to take on the market leader Al Muzn here for Roger Varian on handicap debut at 3/13.95.

Back Protest Rally 7/2

It's a low grade race, and the pace was sound enough at Southwell finishing at 102%, and I can envisage Protest Rally staying the 6f well off a 4lb higher mark.