Horse Racing Tips: Ten Bob Tony to earn the honours for Newmarket 80/1 double

Ten Bob Tony was well backed yesterday on the Sportsbook and all the 12s were hoovered up with the horse now 8/19.00, but that's still a price I am interested in.

Group races over 7f are never that strong, and there are plenty of the older brigade in here that might give way to the handful of the three-year-olds and one of those is Ten bob Tony for the Challenge Stakes.

He recorded a good time winning at Newmarket's April meeting on decent ground earlier in the year and he took his chance in the 2,000 Guineas but ultimately was nowhere near that lofty level behind Notable Speech et al.

A fourth in the German Guineas was honourable behind Devil's Point, so while a light campaign, Ed Walker has had a go at least. Indeed, the light campaign is worth highlighting and his run last time in France was after a 118-day break. He finished second in soft conditions and I wonder if the break was with an autumn campaign in mind as he showed a preference for testing ground last term when winning as a novice at Salisbury by 5L.

Any cut in the ground is a plus, a return to Newmarket also looks a good option and these younger legs of his can at least give the likes of Noble Dynasty a run for the money, and while Nobel Dynasty has a fine record over 7f and it's a real specialist trip, most of his form is on good or quicker.

Rarely do we see him on anything softer than good to soft.

Ed Walker is 6-27 at 22% in the last 14 days but he's superior at HQ with 4-15 at 26% this season with a +28.00 profit to level stakes and Ten Bob Tony might be happier with the tempo of this race rather than at Longchamp last time.

Recommended Bet Back Ten Bob Tony SBK 8/1

Goodwood Odyssey was one of my selections in this week's antepost column for Newmarket's Old Rowley Cup over 1m4f and he's been holding up well on the Sportsbook - at one stage was 9/1 from the advised 14s but he's gone back to 8/19.00.

Incidentally, my other pick in the antepost preview was Blake, who also has backed.

Goodwood Odyssey has to answer his critics after a poor run at Ascot last time, a race he was backed in but never laid a glove on the main players, although The Reverend was very impressive with the way he swept to the front.

Goodwood Odyssey was very keen and didn't settle at Ascot, and one option for the failure was that it was two weeks after his win at Goodwood in soft conditions - a race that looked gruelling in the ground, and I am offering up the excuse the quick turnaround done for him as it looked a real slog in Sussex.

Some good stayers have won this in the past, including Trueshan in 2019. Goodwood Odyssey looks to have stamina on the Goodwood performance and off 95 I give him a chance to put right the Ascot run.

The headgear is now off and his trainer David Menuisier has a good touch with these middle-distance horses - and in the last two weeks is operating at a 33% strike-rate.

Recommended Bet Back Goodwood Odyssey SBK 8/1