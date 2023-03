Tanner to enjoy the slog with his extra stamina

Back Ned Tanner @ 11/4 in the 14:25 Haydock

No. 4 Ned Tanner (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 120

Just about a "score draw" for yesterday's column. Trapista was poor, but Famous Bridge was good for the column and we go again on a very testing Wednesday, as the ground at Haydock will be heavy.

Ned Tanner's ability to stay 2m4f-3m could be worth plenty today as he goes down in trip, as one thing you need at Haydock when the going gets tough is stamina.

He's lightly-raced with four starts over fences, and he's won two of them that included a victory last time out at Kelso over 3m.

His jumping was far from impressive, but the good ground on a sharp track put pressure on it. Haydock's fences are stiff, but he'll have a bit more time to measure them today.

His trainer Nick Alexander has fired in three winners from his last five runners, and off a low weight here, he might be able to handle the rise in class, and he'll certainly stay. Whether he is good enough is the question, but I am hoping he will.

Back Ned Tanner in the 14:25 at Haydock 11/4

Another Russell staying chaser to keep onside

Back Your Own Story @ 11/4 in the 16:10 at Haydock

No. 3 Your Own Story (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 124

A 3m4f Haydock Handicap Chase in heavy might be so slow, we could do with a calendar to time the race rather than a stopwatch - this will take some getting.

Lucinda Russell's Your Own Story certainly has enjoyed the increased stamina test of late, and he'll do at 11/4 for this.

He is held by No Cruise Yet on a CD clash earlier in the season and subsequently ran ever so well behind Gold Cup Bailly in Scotland - and Gold Cup Bailly is such a good jumper.

The 7yo has met some good horses in opposition this term as he bumped into Stumptown at Sandown. He gained a much-deserved victory at Wetherby over 3m7f last time - relishing the marathon distance.

He's progressive, and might be a bit stronger now since his CD run in November, and with more experience under his belt too, he's a young staying chaser on the up.