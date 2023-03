Trapista up in trip a plus

No. 2 Trapista (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 117

We are not blessed with a whole lot of runners on Tuesday, and if we can squeeze a win out of Trapista, it should set us up nicely for the second leg with a well-backed favourite.

Trapista going up in distance is the angle here for the 2m4f, and she's shaped on more than one occasion she'll suit the intermediate distance.

The good ground over 2m at Huntingdon last time was too much of a test of speed for her and she was caught flat-footed, but it was a step in the right direction after she ran quite a poor race in terms of her finishing effort previously (again at Huntingdon).

She held a rating over hurdles of 130 and scored over 2m4f in her younger days, and she's got a decent pedigree too as a her half-sister won at Group 1 level on the Flat. Indeed, it's a Flat pedigree as a Golden Horn, and the dam line is a Monsun one, and that tends to push me towards softer ground.

Trapista is well treated from 117.

Bridge can continue Richards' good run of form

No. 3 Famous Bridge (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 125

It's been one-way betting traffic for Famous Bridge in the feature 16:00 3m Novices' Handicap Chase.

Having seen 15/8 last night, his price has contracted to Evens. It's not a wild pair of selections in terms of the odds, but it could be a case of chiselling out a small profit today.

Famous Bridge looks to have by far and away the most upsides here, especially as his trainer Nicky Richards has hit form.

The selection was a previous winner at Wetherby over 2m6f in a stronger race last time, and scored easily by 3L despite an error at the last.

He's back on soft ground and I am convinced he wants a trip too, and there's every chance he could outstay his main market rival in First Lord De Cuet, who doesn't convince in a battle and has plenty of odds-on defeats in-running next to his name.

It's an old school day with the two selections in famous silks of JP McManus and the late Trevor Hemmings. And both are well handicapped.