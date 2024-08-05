Horse Racing Tips: Talia and Expound appeal with extra places for Monday 120/1 double

Two races today at Naas with five places on the Sportsbook

Galway may have finished, but we still have plenty going on at Naas today to keep us interested in terms of big field handicaps and the 15:50 has five places on the Sportsbook to go each-way.

Talia for Natalia Lupini is a filly who goes on good ground and yielding with 7f her best trip, and she has that here with a drop in class.

She wasn't up to the standard at the Curragh last time in a Premier Handicap worth 52k, so this is a more realistic today and a massive drop in class against some bog standard handicappers.

Talia did win at Down Royal earlier in the spring and didn't run too badly at the Curragh over 1m back in May.

A 2lb drop helps, as does the booking of Wes Joyce who claims 7lb today.

The selection does have early speed, and showed that winning at Cork last term on yielding conditions - which was probably her best run so far, and Joyce can utilise that early pace to get a good position from 11.

Recommended Bet Back Talia EW SBK 10/1

Expound has been called a few names in the past, and he's not the most heartiest in a battle, but we've got 10/111.00 here on a front runner who has found a bit of form.

He gained his first ever win from 22 starts in June with a Ballinrobe Maiden win - and while not the strongest race, in truth it was weak, he finally went through with his effort from the front to win.

The 5yo finished third last time back in a handicap at Killarney, and while he saved a but for himself in the finish, it wasn't a bad run behind a horse who was well treated and captured some juvenile form.

It's no bad thing going up to the extended 1m2f today, as he does stay, although a case of caveat emptor here as he does have four in-running defeats at odds-on against his name, but he has finished placed in 11 runs from 23, and he might be good enough to hold onto a place here at the odds - and I suspect he might drift too.

Recommended Bet Back Expound EW SBK 10/1