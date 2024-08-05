Horse Racing Tips: Talia and Expound appeal with extra places for Monday 120/1 double
Alan Dudman advised a single winner at a BSP of 11.521/2 yesterday for the Ahonoora Handicap and he stays in Ireland for Monday's big price each-way multiple..
-
Two races today at Naas with five places on the Sportsbook
-
Talia's best trip is 7f
-
Alan Dudman also picks out Expound in a big field
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Naas - 15:50: Back Talia
Galway may have finished, but we still have plenty going on at Naas today to keep us interested in terms of big field handicaps and the 15:50 has five places on the Sportsbook to go each-way.
Talia for Natalia Lupini is a filly who goes on good ground and yielding with 7f her best trip, and she has that here with a drop in class.
She wasn't up to the standard at the Curragh last time in a Premier Handicap worth 52k, so this is a more realistic today and a massive drop in class against some bog standard handicappers.
Talia did win at Down Royal earlier in the spring and didn't run too badly at the Curragh over 1m back in May.
A 2lb drop helps, as does the booking of Wes Joyce who claims 7lb today.
The selection does have early speed, and showed that winning at Cork last term on yielding conditions - which was probably her best run so far, and Joyce can utilise that early pace to get a good position from 11.
Naas - 17:20: Back Expound
Expound has been called a few names in the past, and he's not the most heartiest in a battle, but we've got 10/111.00 here on a front runner who has found a bit of form.
He gained his first ever win from 22 starts in June with a Ballinrobe Maiden win - and while not the strongest race, in truth it was weak, he finally went through with his effort from the front to win.
The 5yo finished third last time back in a handicap at Killarney, and while he saved a but for himself in the finish, it wasn't a bad run behind a horse who was well treated and captured some juvenile form.
It's no bad thing going up to the extended 1m2f today, as he does stay, although a case of caveat emptor here as he does have four in-running defeats at odds-on against his name, but he has finished placed in 11 runs from 23, and he might be good enough to hold onto a place here at the odds - and I suspect he might drift too.
Now read Daryl Carter's tips for Monday here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +53.74pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +182.93pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Expect delight from City in Windsor Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Expect delight from City in Windsor Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies handicap debutant at Uttoxeter
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement