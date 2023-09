Two extra place specials with five and six places

Opening pick at 12/1 13.00 goes well at the Curragh

Casanova a massive price for McGuinness

No. 12 (17) Laugh A Minute SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 89

The "Bold Lad" Handicap to open Sunday at the Curragh has a massive six places each-way on the Sportsbook, although an equally massive set of opponents with 25 runners, but Laugh A Minute is a bit of an old friend and he's down to a mark of 89 which marks him down as well treated.

The sprinter is a regular in these big fields at the Curragh and won at the track over 5f at the start of the season in bottomless ground with his customary strong finish.

His last two outings when on both occasions he has finished third have been in Premier Handicaps - with The Scurry and also The Ahonoora last time at the Galway festival.

He showed that he's in good heart at the moment with the Galway run, as that came over 7f, and he's never really been a 7f horse.

To add to his good record at the Curragh, he finished second this season in the "Habitat Handicap" on good ground, which is a plus as most of his form these days seems to be on a surface with give, or plenty of give and cut.

He travelled well in that and hit 2/12.94 in-running from his price of 22/123.00, and he certainly likes these big fields as he often needs a real good pace to aim at.

A high draw can also be of benefit and he's in 17.

His trainer Ado McGuinness had the fourth and fifth in the big handicap at Leopardstown yesterday and he's a man never to be shy of backing one of his bigger prices in these sort of races.

No. 7 (10) Casanova SBK 33/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Tackling the second Extra Place Special in the closing 17:45 gives us another each-way arrow to unleash from the quiver with five places on offer, and Casanova is a second McGuinness horse that is worth a play at a massive 33/134.00.

He met a ton of trouble last time in the Irish Cambridgeshire and didn't help himself either as he got upset in the stalls prior to the off.

The 7yo steps up to 1m2f and while he hasn't raced too many times over 1m2f, he did finish second over that distance at Leopardstown last summer off a mark of 98.

He's another that performed well at Galway, with a placed effort in the big BMW Mile race - and he's had previous in that too.

Like my other McGuinness selection, he's well treated from 93 considering he was rated 100 in April, and I am a big fan of the apprentice Cian MacRedmond.

