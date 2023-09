Two old friends can reward continued faith

Both last-time-out winners can score again

Progressive British raiders to the fore in Ireland

No. 4 (20) Albasheer (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 98

Albasheer - 6/16.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - did us a good turn at York last time but had to share the spoils with the likeable Summerghand

but the selection didn't get a clear passage at a crucial time and was well on top a couple of strides after the line.

He looks well worth sticking with as his motor is only just getting running, and he can move out of the handicap ranks and into Group company shortly. His profile is so lightly raced, and while he has had his issues, he can make up for lost time by landing this event.

He had already proven to handle this track when a big eye-catcher two starts ago over six and a half furlongs when the ground went against him, and his jockey made his move too early, but Hollie Doyle got a great tune out of him at York, and he is worth sticking with.

A talented horse in his youth, I won't bore you with the same write-up I have given him three times now, but we are yet to see the best of him, and he makes plenty of appeal to get his day in the sun.

Back Albasheer @ 6/16.80 Bet now

No. 4 (9) Araminta (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Araminta - 6/16.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse I have advised the last twice, and I suggest keeping her on side here as well. This race looks there for the taking, and she has done nothing but improve for trainer Henry Candy.

She scored in comfortable style for us in France last time despite the race not being run to suit, and today, she is sure to get a more substantial pace to bring out the stamina in her pedigree.

She has impressed, winning three of her four starts to date, while her only defeat came against her elders in deep ground at Goodwood.

She is a powerful finisher, and the booking of Colin Keane is positive.

Candy doesn't send runners across the Irish Sea for a walkabout. He has only sent ten here in his career, scoring with four - two of which were at the Curragh.

He knows the time of day, and this is not the deepest Group 2 you will see, so she makes plenty of appeal to continue her progression, and she can get the better of Jackie Oh with a smart turn of foot.

Back her at 4/14.80 or bigger.