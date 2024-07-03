Horse Racing Tips: Take the Highland in Wednesday's 120/1 Tipperary double

Alan Dudman had an advised 9/2 5.50 single winner last night

First selection has the stamina to outrun odds

Black Soul should be fitter after comeback run at Limerick

Ireland has been kind to us of late with a few winners, and if they all won like La Isla Mujeres yesterday, the world would be a happy place.

We stick with Tipperary as there are plenty of runners towards the back-end of the card and prime for an each-way play or two and the 10/111.00 on Michael Mulvaney's Highland Bells appeals off a very low weight - plus we have five places on the Sportsbook to play with.

Firstly, he's pretty limited on the evidence we've seen so far and off 49, he has to find a fair chunk of improvement against horses rated towards the 70 mark.

However, he showed a bit of form last time over much further (1m4f) at Limerick, and having previously been held up and outpaced in two races, the switch to more positive tactics produced a much better run. The quicker ground may have been a help too, and checking the forecast for Tipp' tonight, it appears the rains may stay away.

Wesley Joyce landed a race by a nose last night and also had a third for Mulvaney at a big price recently, and I am banking on the stamina here as he should stay well with the drop down to 1m1f and Joyce has ridden the horse a few times.

Recommended Bet Back Highland Bells E/W SBK 10/1

Untangling the final two races is not easy, but at least we have another five places on the Sportsbook for the 20:20 over the extended 1m4f, and most of this field have shown next to nothing in terms of form.

Black Soul was certainly in that bracket in his first few runs, but there was something to work with when he finished second at the track over C&D last summer. He travelled like a horse who could win off his mark on that occasion, and perhaps it was the soft ground that caught him out as he didn't quite last home.

However, I liked the way he went through that race.

He was off for 316 days before making his comeback for the season recently at Limerick, and that was a stronger grade (0-80) compared to this evening, and he's down to 0-65 class.

The run was needed as he was never a factor and he'll be fitter off top weight here. I don't see many with obvious claims in this, so with the drop in class and Tipperary form, we might be able to get a run out of him.

Recommended Bet Back Black Soul E/W SBK 10/1