Horse Racing Tips: Sefton and November Handicap picks for Saturday 90/1 double

Trainer David Menuisier
David Menuisier is double-handed in the November Handicap today

Alan Dudman has an each-way double for Saturday's Grand Sefton at Aintree and Doncaster's November Handicap at a massive 90/191.00...

Outlaw Peter goes in the 14:40 at Aintree this afternoon for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, and the consistent 8yo goes into the race on the back of being placed in all of his last five Chase starts.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Outlaw Peter's price to finish in the Top 6 today from 4/61.67 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Back Outlaw Peter to finish Top 6 in 14:40 Aintree

SBK1/1

Aintree - 14:40: Back Gaboriot @ 6/17.00

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero have fired in 13 chase winners this term - far superior to the hurdlers at 21% and Gaboriot starts his season to face a bit of a baptism of fire in the Grand Sefton, but I think he's a big runner here at 6/17.00.

Like many of the good yards, one can never know if the fitness is 100% for a first run but he has a good record fresh.

He's also had some experience of the Grand National fences with a run in the Foxhunters last April - a race where he was enjoying a fine spin around before unseating at the Canal Turn.

Travelling well is his thing and he's out of Hunter Chase company going handicapping and I think he's a seriously well treated horse off a mark of 127.

The chaser has enough pace for the drop down in trip as he's raced between 3m - 4m and he has a series of wins across all types of ground. It's clearly a tough race with the top weight off 153, but the selection is a fascinating runner.

Back Gaboriot

SBK6/1

Doncaster - 15:45: Back Waxing Gibbous @ 12/113.00

David Menuisier has two chances in the November Handicap with the likeable Master Builder second favourite at 7/18.00, but I like the chances of Waxing Gibbous too at a much bigger price of 12s and with the five places on the Sportsbook is certainly in the each-way bet territory.

She went ever so close at Haydock in the Old Borough Cup in September - a fine effort considering she looked all over the winner only to be nutted by Epic Poet in the closing stages. Epic Poet won that off 100, so it was not a shabby effort at all.

Her next run saw plenty of market support for Newbury's Autumn Cup and while the fifth wasn't a disaster, it was very testing ground and a bit of a slog, and it took some getting.

While it's soft today, it won't be nearly as brutal as Newbury and I like her down in trip to 1m4f this afternoon. Menuisier has also booked the top apprentice Sean D Bowen to claim 3lb.

Back Waxing Gibbous

SBK12/1
Back Saturday's double EW

SBK90/1

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +53.03pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +191.53pts

