Horse Racing Tips: Sapphire can be the jewel in Haydock's Saturday crown
Alan Dudman had a winner with Old Cock at Haydock last night and he heads back to the north west on Saturday for a 50/151.00 double on the Sportsbook...
Sapphire Seas worth a shot at 1m4f
Lockinge flop to bounce back over 7f
Alan Dudman has a big priced double for Saturday
Haydock - 15:00: Back Sapphire Seas
Sapphire Seas
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: Charlie Appleby
A good turnout for the 15:00 Group 3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes over 1m4f and it's also one of the Extra Place races on the Sportsbook.
Sapphire Seas unfortunately isn't really an each-way price but I give her a chance of staying this trip as she tries it for the first time.
She has some quality, no doubt, and she looked the part winning a Haydock Handicap last season off 94 over slightly shorter, but she displayed a fine turn of foot in that.
Undoubtedly Group-class, she took in the Yarmouth John Musker in her stride too.
She has been headstrong and keen in her races, and she didn't see out her race in the Middleton during the Dante meeting, but that was her first run for 83 days, so there's a potential excuse.
Her connections have described her as a big girl, so with time, now she's four years of age, so might be able to settle a little better with a shot at lasting home. She certainly has the turn of foot to be a player here.
Haydock - 15:35: Back Flight Plan
Flight Plan
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: K. R. Burke
- F:
Flight Plan is another who is a slight question mark about him as he ran no sort of race in the Lockinge last time - getting thumped in finishing last of 10.
That's two tries now in the Group 1 company, and he's finished well behind in both as he was a runner in Chaldean's 2,000 Guineas last season.
His trainer Karl Burke might now pursue the specialist 7f trip and while he stays 1m, and displayed that winning at Leopardstown last term - a nice fast and flat 7f on quick ground won't be an issue.
He could make the running, which is a good thing around the track, especially over 7f. He tried 1m1f last season at York and didn't last home, and this trip could be the making of him.
With a penalty, life is tough, but he's rated 113 and is worth that judged on the way he whizzed round at Leopardstown last term.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +72.78pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +174.18pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
