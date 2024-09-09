Horse Racing Tips: Run with Rabbitt for a Perth 15/1 Monday double

Oppose the short price favourite in Perth opener

Gordon Elliott has sent plenty of runners to Perth today and his Gers Gigi tops the market for the opening 13:55 2m Novices' Hurdle, but there's little excitement in terms of the price at 8/111.73, and I'll be taking her on with the Nicky Richards-trained

Luckie Seven.

The selection is typical for a Richards' horse, as he rarely overfaces his runners and gives them plenty of time, and Luckie Seven runs under a penalty in a pretty bad race (save for Gers Gigi) following his success against the far more experienced Bishop Hill at Perth in July on his hurdling debut.

The pair were 8L clear of the third and Luckie Seven's jumping was excellent throughout for a newcomer, only making a mess of the last.

Good ground seems to suit him and he was above average in bumpers with a win at Doncaster last year, he won that despite looking green.

Richards wouldn't have a ton of runners over the summer, but this season he's 3-13 at the track at 23%.

Recommended Bet Back Luckie Seven SBK 3/1

The excellent Conor Rabbitt can use his 5lb claim to good effect for another Richards' horse in the 17:22, and Bullion Boss is on the up after a pair of wins.

Bullion Boss is hardly a win machine, but he scored on good ground at Market Rasen over 2m4f in July, and followed up over Perth's 3m on his next and latest start with a switch to front-running tactics.

For a horse who hadn't won for three years, it's unlikely he's turned a revelatory corner, but Rabbitt knows him well as he's been on board for his two wins and with course form and ability to stay, he's up 4lb from his latest win off 89.



He doesn't do much in front, so it will be interesting to see if Rabbitt holds onto him today, and if the ground stays on the good side, it will suit him for the hat-trick bid with the visor retained (which he is 2-3 with).

Recommended Bet Back Bullion Boss SBK 3/1