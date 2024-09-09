Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday including 12/1 Perth tip

Mahons can go for Glory at Perth

Sea Aster has plenty in her favour

Consistent Ultramarine is handicapped to win

Mahons Glory is one of the outsiders in this field, but shouldn't be discounted considering he has shown a decent level of form in the past and can be forgiven for his recent disappointing effort.

He showed some form in Ireland earlier in his career, when behind horses such as Echoes In Rain, Gentlemansgame, Noble Yeats, and Dysart Dynamo as a novice hurdler, before beating the likes of Ginny's Destiny to land his maiden at odds of 14/115.00 on his first start for Dr Richard Newland since making the switch to the UK.

In the Grade Two River Don Novices' Hurdle, he finished fifth to Maximilian, finished third to Santos Blue at Kelso, and went on to beat Emailandy by eleven-lengths to win a 2m5f handicap. Sent off at 100/1101.00 in the Grade One Aintree Hurdle last season, he was unable to make any impression, failing to relax beforehand and going off into the lead quickly, before weakening. He was also sent off at 100/1101.00 at Sandown on the final day of the season, but finished tailed off and was subsequently given a wind operation.

He returned to some form following the surgery, finishing second to Hyland on his reappearance when 20/121.00 at Southwell. He was fourth to Dripsey Moon when last seen at the track, with Parisencore in second, but was reported to have suffered a wound to his right-hind leg and was quite keen early on. That run is worth forgiving, and a first-time tongue-tie is applied here.

The eight-year-old, trained by Patrick Neville who has a good record at the track this year, must defy top-weight, but is available at enticing odds of 12/113.00, which appear generous considering he has had excuses for many of his below par efforts, and he has the ability to compete in this class. With in-form Gavin Sheehan aboard, the gelding could bounce back and is worth siding with at the prices.

Recommended Bet Back Mahons Glory in the 14:30 Perth SBK 12/1

Six-year-old mare Sea Aster makes the trip across the Irish Sea for Gordon Elliott, as she seeks a second career success over fences.

A daughter of Yeats, the mare has shown enough ability to suggest she can be competitive in a race of this nature, and the best may be yet to come from her over this trip. She was upped in trip to a 2m7f at Clonmel in June, where she recorded her first chasing win, before finished second over an extended 3m1f in a Wexford handicap, two-and-three-quarter-lengths behind winner Sphagnum, pulling twenty-three-lengths clear of third-placed Harvey's Quay.

A faller when weakening on her previous start, when 5/23.50 favourite, this slight drop in trip could suit, and the easier conditions are in her favour too, considering she won her maiden hurdle on soft ground. She had previously finished second in a Listowel handicap hurdle to Costanuci, now rated 116, giving away 13lbs, and was third to subsequent Grade Three runner-up Saylavee, a winner since, on her second start over fences at Killarney.

Although the trainer is yet to train a winner at the track this season, having saddled five runners, he has a 29 percent all-time strike-rate at Perth, and twenty of his thirty-one runners there last season finishing among the first three, including ten winners.

Sean Bowen recorded a 26 percent win-rate aboard the yard's horses last season, often going close and placing aboard their beaten horses, which makes them a partnership to follow when teaming up. He also has a good record at the track when making the trip up north to Scotland, which further enhances the claims of Sea Aster in this five-runner affair.

With some doubts about some of her rivals, Sea Aster makes the most appeal in this race. Olivers Travels, although in-form and attempting a hat-trick of wins, is has been given a significant hike in the weights, now running from a mark 15lbs higher than when beginning his winning sequence, whilst last year's winner, Wasdell Dundalk, is 13lbs higher than when victorious in the race twelve months ago.

The Gypsy Davey couldn't hold on over three-miles when last seen, and doesn't appear particularly well-handicapped from a mark of 110, whilst it's difficult to make a case for Universal Folly on his recent runs, and he needs to show significant improvement.

Sea Aster has been performing consistently well generally since making the switch to fences, and there could be further improvement to come from her. She could prove worth siding with at odds of 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Aster in the 15:40 Perth SBK 7/4

David Evans-trained Ultramarine has been knocking on the door of late, placing in all of his four most recent starts. The course-and-distance winner is handicapped to win from an unchanged mark of 67, 9lbs below his last winning mark when a 9/43.25 winner at Kempton in February.

He has run well in all four starts at the track, and beat now 90-rated The Caltonian, when giving away weight, on his last appearance at the track. Considering the level of form he has shown in the past, and the fact he is in good order from a handy mark, the five-year-old looks capable of returning to winning ways in this 7f contest.

Formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien, the son of Zoffany once finished third to Sacred Bridge, when 50/151.00 as a juvenile, before finishing a five-length fourth to the same rival in the Group Three Round Tower Stakes. He was fourth in the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes to Native Trail when sent off at 100/1101.00, and was rated 106 at his highest.

Since making the switch to the UK, he has won four races, and shown useful form on an all-weather surface. He had shown plenty of potential earlier in his career, and still retains plenty of ability, albeit at a much lower level. At the weights, he holds leading claims under jockey Dylan Hogan, who has a 21 percent strike-rate for the yard this year.