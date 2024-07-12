Horse Racing Tips: Royal can give us the power for a Friday 19/1 HQ double

Royal Power can defy top weight from 100

William Buick showed yesterday how good he is from the front with Ancient Wisdom dominating the opening race, and more of the same will do for Royal Power for his handicap debut in the opening 13:50.

In two runs last year as a juvenile he showed the need for a trip as he relished the step up to 1m at Kempton on his second start, and he looked smart on that occasion.

He was ridden closer to the pace for that AW win, and one of his sectionals in the closing stages was sub-12 seconds - the quickest in the field.

Another step up in trip for the youngster came on his reappearance last time in the Listed Cocked Hat at Goodwood, a race in which Space Legend was second in behind Meydaan and slightly let the form down yesterday, but horses that run in that do stay and he was a bit unlucky at Goodwood as he had to wait for room.

Down to 1m2f, he does have a mark of 100 which puts him as top weight, but he potentially looks better than a handicapper.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Power SBK 7/2

Fairbanks has appeared in the column a few times, and while the win sequence came to a halt at Hamilton in June when finishing second, he ran a fair race in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot from stall two. The winner had a low draw, but four of the first six were drawn high.

He has won a stack of races at 1m4f, but there should be some confidence of him seeing out the 1m6f and if he can get back to making the running and dominating, he's a big player here.

The market hasn't missed him and he heads the betting at 7/24.50, and blinkers first time with Oisin Murphy on looks tailor-made for him to lead today. He bolted up with the first-time visor last term at Haydock - slamming Lordship on that occasion which doesn't look too shabby now with Lordship winning a good handicap at York.

Andrew Balding with blinkers used has 12% win and 34% placed, and the selection races of the same mark from Ascot on 94.

He needs to lead.

Recommended Bet Back Fairbanks SBK 7/2