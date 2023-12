Eloi can complete the hat-trick after Kelso

Russell chaser to enjoy step up in trip

Alan Dudman has two Carlisle selections on Sunday

No. 4 Eloi Du Puy (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 102

Not huge fields for Carlisle today and unseasonably good to soft ground, ergo some of the prices around for the fixture in the north east are not huge, but the 9/43.25 looks fair for in-form Eloi Du Puy.

The good to soft conditions look ideal for Nick Alexander's 5yo, who has back-to-back wins at Kelso this season.

His latest win off 97 saw him land the odds with a bit in hand. The race wasn't overly strong in terms of pace and class, and while he was keen, he's operating at a such low level, I would be surprised if he couldn't win again.

Like many from Nick Alexander's yard, they struggled last term but the stable are in better nick this term and quite a few of his horses are off decent marks.

He has improved for the step up in trip to 2m5f, although both if his wins at Kelso this term have been steadily run, but expect him to be ridden handily and while keen, trip and ground conditions are very much suitable.

No. 7 Return Fire (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 106

Lucinda Russell and Patrick Wadge is often one of my "go-to" combinations and I am big fan of the young jockey and his 3lb claim.

Return Fire goes for the Kinross team and ran well enough from a steady pace last time at Kelso in third, but that was a stronger affair than today's and he's down in class this afternoon.

He steps up to 3m2f too for the first time, and that's an angle I am keen to explore and stay onside with as he made all to win over 2m4f previously and jumped well from the front at Hexham.

A small field today should see him make the running again and his jumping should stand him in good stead.

