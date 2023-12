He is the clear form horse in the race

Entitled to improve for the run

Down significantly in grade

No. 1 Blue Fin (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 118

Donald McCain's Blue Fin - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - emerged with plenty of credit at Carlise when coming off second best only to a very useful chaser of Kim Bailey's, who was only subsequently beaten three lengths by Ginny's Destiny at Cheltenham on Friday, and that's rock solid form to take into these calmer waters.

The selection finished a clear second over 2 1/2 miles last time out in a race that clocked a good time in comparison with the Colin Parker won by Thunder Rock, and given it was his seasonal return, he is entitled to strip fitter today down significantly in grade into a 0-120.

He showed a good aptitude for jumping fences at the first attempt under rules and the former point-to-pointer who had finished behind the likes of the ill-fated Snake Roll (126) and ahead of Irish runner Will Do (126) and Albert Barlett sixth Thomas Mor (141) in that sphere, has found a good opening today off the same mark as his recent outing.

Considering the speed he exhibited between fences on his chase debut, the decision to drop to a 2m race looks promising. It is expected that he will be able to outperform his competitors, with the likes of his stablemate Malpas and the untested Our Follet posing the biggest threats.

Our Follet may be a promising horse for handicaps in the future, but he may need to go left-handed as he jumped left at Ffos Las.

Still, Blue Fin's hurdle form also boasts claims that he should be respected off this rating of 118 in this 0-120 company, particularly his narrow third at Catterick behind Supreme Gift (128) and Howlingmadmurdock (137). At the same time, his Newcastle Maiden victory in commanding fashion over the 113 and 114 runner-up and third gives him strong claims off this workable mark.

Back the selection at 6/42.50 or bigger as I make him more of a 10/111.91 chance.