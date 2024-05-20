Horse Racing Tips: Rely on two old masters for Monday 142/1 EW double

Raffles Angel an easy winenr for Alan at 13.75 BSP

We rely on two old masters of the game on Monday with John Gosden and Jim Bolger, and the Windsor Fillies' Maiden from a pedigree perspective at least, looks by the far the most intriguing race by the river.

Clove Hitch for Andrew Balding and Auroras Beauty for Charlie Appleby have both had a couple of starts and both are at the top of the market.

But I am never one to shy away from backing a newcomer, and while Gosden has two in this race, the 12/113.00 to go with a place too on Flight For You appeals.

She's out of Normandie Stud dam Fallen For You, who Johnny G trained to win on her first start, and she's been a very good broodmare with four of her five runners all winning, including the very talented Glorious Journey. He won on debut and with the family usually ready first time out, on that alone, the 12s surely is too big?

The risk of course is backing a horse from a yard that were a bit behind in terms of their team due to the wet early part of the year, but Gosden has a superb record at Windsor with a 26% win rate and 50% placed.

The latter of course suits us with the price.

Nothing appeals in terms of the handicaps at Redcar and Carlisle today but there's a large field for the Roscommon 19:50 Handicap over 1m4f, and Jim Bolger's Johanna Whitty looks a big enough price to have a dart with with three places.

A couple initially caught my eye, including Narlita, but she's halved in price from 14/115.00 into 17/29.50 so the each-way part has gone there, plus she might need testing ground.

Johanna Whitty looks all about stamina and scored over the extended 1m4f on her second run of the season at Gowran Park last time - displaying a good attitude too in the process.

She was happier over that distance as she made her reappearance over an inadequate 1m and she was never going to be quick enough for that.

At four years age, she's only had four starts and didn't race as a juvenile, but she performed very well in two Maidens last season, both over 1m4f and her run against Aidan O'Brien's Queenstown was a fine effort given that horse has a fairly hefty rating now.

I had a look at Bolger's stats over the weekend and I was surprised to see him with only four winners all told this season, but a fifth would be most welcome today.

She'll certainly stay well.

