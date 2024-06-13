Horse Racing Tips: Real and Balyan appeal for Thursday Leopardstown multiple

Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes the Leopardstown feature

Real Appeal has good claims for McGuinness

Balyan looks overpriced with new trip at 1m2f

Six of the seven runners in the 17:55 Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes are rated three-figures with only 4lbs separating those from 102 to 106, and while it's closely-matched, Real Appeal's record in the race sways me to him at 4/15.00.

He won the contest when trained by Jessie Harrington back in 2021, and went onto land a Group 2 that year for the yard. He finished last of five in the same race in 2022, but did bounce back with a second in last term's renewal.

That was for Ado McGuinness, and the trainer does have a knack of keeping these older horses at a good level.

The 7yo ran a decent race in the Group 3 Amethyst last time behind Bold Discovery. That was over 1m, and that is Bold Discovery's best trip, where as Real Appeal is better over 7f and was just outstayed behind a horse who goes well fresh off a break.

This contest is often tactical and Real Appeal is such a strong traveller, he usually sits off the pace and will be delivered late I am sure. But 7f on good ground really suit the horse.

Recommended Bet Back Real Appeal SBK 4/1

Johnny Murtagh's Balyan looks an interesting candidate upped in distance for his second start this evening, and the 6/17.00 price underrates his chances here.

Of course, one of the Aidan O'Brien denizens is in as the favourite with Vice President at 7/42.75, but he was beaten 8L on his debut, and that was over the extended 1m4f. Will he be quick enough for the step down to 1m2f?

Balyan ran over 7f on his debut at the Curragh and was a 10/111.00 price for that first start. He travelled well enough on the inside, but wasn't tactially pacy enough inside the final couple of furlongs, and there wasn't a change in the order either with how they stacked up.

The winner Super Sox had the benefit of experience from two prior runs and set a sedate pace from the front to make all. The injection of speed at the penultimate furlong saw him clock an impressive 10.57 seconds. Balyan, bred for further, did well to match that at half-a-second slower.

Murtagh's 3yo is from a good Aga Khan family and today's trip of 1m2f looks far more suitable. He could also have a bit more pace than Vice President - whom I doubt could run a furlong in 10.80, and if it becomes tactical, Balyan could have an advantage.

He wasn't given a hard time too on debut.

Recommended Bet Back Balyan SBK 9/1