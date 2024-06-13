Horse Racing Tips: Real and Balyan appeal for Thursday Leopardstown multiple
Alan Dudman is hoping to find a winner on the Leopardstown card on Thursday evening with his latest double...
-
Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes the Leopardstown feature
-
Real Appeal has good claims for McGuinness
-
Balyan looks overpriced with new trip at 1m2f
Leopardstown - 17:55: Back Real Appeal
Real Appeal (Ger)
- J: R. P. Whelan
- T: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland
- F: 4/14529-12
Six of the seven runners in the 17:55 Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes are rated three-figures with only 4lbs separating those from 102 to 106, and while it's closely-matched, Real Appeal's record in the race sways me to him at 4/15.00.
He won the contest when trained by Jessie Harrington back in 2021, and went onto land a Group 2 that year for the yard. He finished last of five in the same race in 2022, but did bounce back with a second in last term's renewal.
That was for Ado McGuinness, and the trainer does have a knack of keeping these older horses at a good level.
The 7yo ran a decent race in the Group 3 Amethyst last time behind Bold Discovery. That was over 1m, and that is Bold Discovery's best trip, where as Real Appeal is better over 7f and was just outstayed behind a horse who goes well fresh off a break.
This contest is often tactical and Real Appeal is such a strong traveller, he usually sits off the pace and will be delivered late I am sure. But 7f on good ground really suit the horse.
Leopardstown - 19:30: Back Balyan
Johnny Murtagh's Balyan looks an interesting candidate upped in distance for his second start this evening, and the 6/17.00 price underrates his chances here.
Of course, one of the Aidan O'Brien denizens is in as the favourite with Vice President at 7/42.75, but he was beaten 8L on his debut, and that was over the extended 1m4f. Will he be quick enough for the step down to 1m2f?
Balyan ran over 7f on his debut at the Curragh and was a 10/111.00 price for that first start. He travelled well enough on the inside, but wasn't tactially pacy enough inside the final couple of furlongs, and there wasn't a change in the order either with how they stacked up.
The winner Super Sox had the benefit of experience from two prior runs and set a sedate pace from the front to make all. The injection of speed at the penultimate furlong saw him clock an impressive 10.57 seconds. Balyan, bred for further, did well to match that at half-a-second slower.
Murtagh's 3yo is from a good Aga Khan family and today's trip of 1m2f looks far more suitable. He could also have a bit more pace than Vice President - whom I doubt could run a furlong in 10.80, and if it becomes tactical, Balyan could have an advantage.
He wasn't given a hard time too on debut.
Now read Daryl Carter's tips for Thursday
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +70.8pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +172.79pts
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/2 Hughes' Handicapper to be faster at Newbury
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2024 Tips: Tony Calvin believes in a 16/1 bet
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Real and Balyan appeal for Thursday Leopardstown multiple
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Real and Balyan appeal for Thursday Leopardstown multiple
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's trio of tips at Kempton and Yarmouth