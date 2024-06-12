Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/2 Hughes' Handicapper to be faster at Newbury

Hughes' Handicapper of interest back at Newbury

Post Rider has more to offer at Nottingham

Chance Menuisier's turf debutant at Newbury

Faster Bee - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was a big eye-catcher here last term in a Nursery Handicap, and he may be worth giving another chance to, despite being a nine-race maiden. He returns to this Newbury track following a break, and his performance here last term is tough to ignore, having proven that this handicap rating is well within his grasp.



He followed up his effort at this venue when unfortunate to be pegged back at Southwell when contesting the Racing League in a 0-80 contest and then was given a rough ride and denied a clear run at Wolverhampton behind a potentially useful John Gosden horse with the 80-rated and unexposed Hampden filling the runner-up spot.

It's worth putting a line through his run following a gelding operation when last seen, given that he has now been off the track for some time with something clearly amiss there. However, his previous effort at Kempton offered lots of promise behind an unbeaten James Tate horse rated 88. The third has since won a strong Ascot Class 3 contest from an opening mark of 76 and is now rated 82.

Now that he has returned to handicaps, dropped into a Class 5, and returned to turf for the first time since catching the eye here, he can put in an improved performance for Richard Hughes. He could go any way in the market on this return but 11/26.50 seems fair.

Recommended Bet 14:50 Newbury - Back Faster Bee SBK 11/2

Post Rider showed plenty of early dash at Brighton when she returned from a break to score in her final Novice event. She has now switched to handicaps off what looks like a lenient opening rating of 68, which makes her of interest.

She made all the running at Brighton to fend off a rival that looks like going places, and the third has since gone narrowly close to scoring at Nottingham behind a thriving sort. This was a big step forward from her two quick outings in January when likely looking for a handicap rating, having made a promising debut behind the useful Rochelle (rated 93) at Chelmsford.

Her form is not the best on offer today, but she showed a very willing attitude at Brighton and ultimately won with a bit in hand. She is a half-sister to the Yards useful Wyoming, who has already reached a rating of 86. She is bred to improve when moving up in distance but has a good blend of speed and stamina to become a fair handicapper.

She makes the most appeal. There will undoubtedly be money for one or two of these unexposed types, but it would be disappointing if she did not have more to offer. I am hopeful for at least 7/24.50 or 4/15.00 on the day.

Recommended Bet 15:10 Nottingham - Back Post Rider EXC BSP

A cracking midweek contest that can go the way of David Menuisier's Metaverse - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has offered plenty of promise in a handful of starts, and it may be significant that his master trainer opts, for now, to switch him to the turf.

He was a very ready winner at Kempton on his second outing following a break last term when taking the scalp of one on the upgrade when tried over seven furlongs for the first time. He was strong at the finish on that occasion, so the move back to six furlongs looked against him when attempting to follow up in a Qualifying race at the same venue. He went down as an eye-catcher steaming home from off the pace in a race where the form has worked out nicely.

He improved despite defeat with a big step forward at Kempton last month when he returned to seven furlongs to split a course specialist in Zero Carbon and a fellow improver Rajindri in a race that recorded an excellent time figure. That was a big effort, and he will surely appreciate this quick ground and stiffer test of stamina moving on to the grass.

Interestingly, his trainer has given him an entry in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket. This race has required basement ratings of 92, 88, 92, and 90 in the last four years, so he will need to raise his rating to get in.

He looks ahead of the handicapper. His form ties in closely with Hickory through Zero Carbon, and these are not the favourites' optimal ground conditions. The same comment applies to Pearle d'Or, while Be Frank has looked vulnerable at this trip. The same can be applied to the other two, who are not strong finishers. The selection is the value play with an unexposed profile at 6/17.00 or bigger and is fancied ahead of Game Set.