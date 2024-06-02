Horse Racing Tips: Rae to be our Guest in Sunday 10/1 double

Balding stayer looks very progressive

War Chant ran well on return at Beverley

Alan Dudman's double comes from Hamilton and Nottingham

Andrew Balding's Fairbanks was a horse I tipped up last time to win and he couldn't have been more impressive, and with my colleague Daryl Carter liking his chances too today in his column, I too am with him to follow up.

While the price has somewhat disappeared from yesterday (from 5/23.50 into 7/42.75, he could be different class to the field here, even if he has a rise in the weights to deal with.

He blew apart his Newcastle field last time from the front to win by over 3L, and he set a good pace too under David Probert.

That added to his progressive season in 2023 and he reeled off three on the spin at Leicester, Goodwood and Haydock. Ground conditions in those three differed, with a couple of wins on good to firm and one on good to soft.

Expect him to make the running and be positive once more, and he looks such a strong stayer and galloper, I can see the Hamilton stiff finish and hill really suiting him. He's likeable.

Recommended Bet Back Fairbanks SBK 7/4

Trainer Rae Guest gave the column a good recent winner with Raffles Angel, although since that success, Guest's last six seven horses have all been well beaten.

War Chant should turn the tide for Guest and I like his claims in the finale at Nottingham.

He made all last term over CD to bolt up from 58 with a convincing 4L success and that was a first win before a sequence of landing another two.

His 2023 season petered out with a heavy loss at Haydock, but it was good to see him shape well on his return at Beverley. He finished third there on the Westwood, a good run considering he was drawn wide and couldn't cut in to get to the lead - and that's his favoured way of going.

The draw gods are kinder here as he's on the inside in one, and off 72, he is able to run off top weight here off 72.

Recommended Bet Back War Chant SBK 3/1