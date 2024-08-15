Horse Racing Tips: Queenie to rule Dundalk again for a Thursday 9/1 double

Little Queenie ran a personal best at the Curragh last time

It's a swift turnaround for Little Queenie, who ran just five days ago at the Curragh with a creditable third, and with the return to Dundalk, she looks to have a great chance this afternoon.

The third at the Curragh was a fine effort - she had every chance down the centre of track but was ran out of first and second to finish with an honourable bronze. She had won that race from a mark of 78 previously, so to get so close off 96 was one of her best ever runs.

She goes well at Dundalk and had scored previously off 91 with slightly different tactics, and while she can lead, a nice pace sitting close suits her equally well.

The grey mare is a three-time winner at Dundalk and stays 6f and today's draw shouldn't be too much of a problem.

Rob Wheatley maintains the partnership on board with his claim and with her being in such good form, I think the 15/82.88 is more than fair.

Recommended Bet Back Little Queenie SBK 15/8





A fairly moderate 0-62 Handicap adorns the Salisbury card at 16:10, and it's a disappointing to see so few winners over the course of the two days at the Wiltshire course as it's one of my favourites.

We at least have 11 in this race, although My Ambition is not an each-way price at 5/23.50, but he's in form and has his ground for this afternoon.

The 5yo scored at Bath last time and I liked the way he travelled there and he could still chisel out a couple of more wins from his current mark - and he's up 4lb for that Bath success.

He's versatile with tactics on the evidence of two Bath wins in 2023 - as one he dominated and made all, while the other saw him held up in a small field and swept through late with a strong surge.

Both of those wins were on genuine firm ground, and a draw in two might lead to front-running tactics.

Recommended Bet Back My Ambition SBK 5/2