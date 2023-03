Plumette can bounce back after unlucky effort

Back Plumette @ 5/1 in the 19:30 at Wolverhampton

No. 5 (5) Plumette SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

Coolvalla scored as a win single for the column yesterday and emphatically bounced back after Cheltenham with a fine staying win, and his BSP was a nice drift too, going out to 11.5.

Self Belief ran well at Naas, and hit 1.664/6 in-play, but was simply outstayed. I am sure he can win at Listed level this season, though.

Monday's quest takes us to Dunstall Park and while Billy Loughnane's mounts are likely to be well-found in today's betting, there's another Loughnane that can get us on the scoresheet with trainer David - who saddles Plumette at 19:30.

She has been in good form this winter with a trio of fine runs, but the wheels came off last time in a messy race at the track.

The filly wasn't best-placed under a hold-up ride last time, and I wasn't convinced about her racing over the 1m1f that day and she had far too much ground to make up considering the pace was steady. The race finishing speed of nearly 104% told the story, although she did run a sub 12-second penultimate sectional.

A stronger gallop back down in trip will suit her this evening, and she is best at 7f with a pace to aim at.

Back Plumette in the 19:30 at Wolverhampton 5/1

Murphy may have a winner with Night

Back May Night @ 11/2 in the 20:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 3 (8) May Night SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

The following 20:00 1m1f Handicap looks a fair race considering those at the top of the betting hold strong form claims, and with the nine runners, we do have the each-way option on May Night at 11/2.

The 81-rated 5yo is a two-time course winner at Wolves and ran well over CD last time holding every chance off the turn.

It's hard to knock his efforts over the winter - ranging from 7f to 1m1f and as a handy-style race, Oisin Murphy will have to be alert here early, as May Night is drawn in eight.

Murphy against Billy Loughnane is a clash I am looking forward to, with the master against the apprentice and May Night's mark of 81 is just about within reach to make an impact for this.

Hopefully Murphy 1, Loughnane 0.