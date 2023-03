Valla looks a cool selection if NH Chase hasn't made its mark

Back Coolvalla @ 17/2 in the 15:52 at Exeter

No. 3 Coolvalla (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 130

The 3m6f Devon Stayers Handicap Chase will sort out a few with lacking stamina on Sunday, and it's also a race that contains plenty of trainers I tend to leave alone.

Harry Fry's runners tend to go off very short, and that's the case with market leader Revels Hill at 6/5, while the second fav Young Bull is trained by Harry Whittington - and I have similar sort of feelings about runners from that yard.

Two Harrys equals no bet for those two.

Coolvalla was pulled up the last time he was on duty at Cheltenham in the National Hunt Chase, and while it's a quick turnaround, I feel the price of 17/2 factors in the risk after just 12 days.

Previously he was ultra-progressive with a flying sequence of four wins - and some big margin wins too.

His 17L demolition job at Fontwell in soft conditions was relentless. He is a thorough stayer that goes in the mud, and if you ignore the Cheltenham appearance, he shouldn't be 17/2 in price.

If he is still in good shape despite his Festival appearance, he has the look of a stayer going places - hopefully straight into the winners' enclosure.

Back Coolvalla in the 15:52 at Exeter 17/2

McCreery can add to yesterday's winner

Back Self Belief @ 9/4 in the 16:20 at Naas

No. 1 (3) Self Belief (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

The Listed Devoy Stakes over 1m2f sees the unbeaten one-from-one Martinstown tackle a rise in class for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, but at 7/4, there's no real surprise he heads the market. At a slightly bigger price, Self Belief ought to be a force in this race for Willie McCreery.

McCreery won the Group 3 Park Express yesterday with Insineundo and there's a line of form out of the race with Kerkirya's effort on Saturday. Self Belief beat her at Leopardstown on her final start of last term in the Listed Trigo Stakes, and that run gives him a big chance.

Today's selection was last seen in October winning at Leopardstown and was smart enough to come from an unsuitable position out the back off a slow pace to win. He defeated the 103-rated Georgeville back in fourth.

Coming out for his first start for the season can be a good stepping stone for greater things this term, especially with soft or heavy going seemingly his ideal set of circumstances.

Back Self Belief in the 16:20 at Naas 9/4

He won first-time-out last term in a Curragh Maiden and stays 1m2f well. I favour him over the 7/4 market leader Martinstown.