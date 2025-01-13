Horse Racing Tips: Pic should rock at a short price in Monday double

Pic Roc can make amends after chase debut fall at Carlisle

Irish mare showed form in soft at Fairyhouse last time

Alan Dudman plays a Monday double at Exeter and Punchestown at around 4/1 5.00

In terms of potential, Pic Roc looks one of the standout horses on the Exeter card today and while he's a short price in the 13:38 Novices' Chase at 5/61.84, I think he will probably go a bit shorter.

Pic Roc was a smart hurdler and finished second to Champagne Twist last term in the big Sandown Novices' Handicap Hurdle final off a mark of 123 and has the ability on that score if translating, to be just as good or better over fences, but his chasing career got off to a disastrous start at Carlisle when falling at the fifth.

It looked a touch unlucky. While the commentator that day said he overjumped it, it looked more like a slip or a stumble on landing rather than any hole in the technique and he'd taken the ditch previously well.

Pic Roc also set his stall out when he poached a 5L lead early in that small field and he'll surely make the running again today and this could be won at the start.

Issam looks a more than a beatable horse and he's second in the betting, and this should be a good confidence booster with a clear round.

Recommended Bet Back Pic Roc in the 13:38 Exeter SBK 8/11

Not wild prices today and I try to shy away from odds-on favourites usually, but the All-Weather cards have been a struggle with the constant diet of Class 6 races and there's no point putting up a big price for the sake of it, so we play towards the top end of the market again with Birmingham Alabama at Punchestown - and Punchestown was a happy hunting ground for the column yesterday with Midweek Voices strolling to a 10L win.

More of the same please.

Birmingham Alabama is the 7/42.75 fav on the Sportsbook and ran into third on her seasonal reappearance at Fairyhouse and that laid down a fair marker in the context of this race as it was the first time she faced soft conditions under rules (had acted on soft in PTP).

The winner Must Go Now was back down in trip from 3m to 2m4f at Fairyhouse and had the experience and stamina to win by 5L but Birmingham Alabama stuck on for third despite her being outpaced before the straight when the tempo quickened.

She had previously raced in the summer on good ground and scored at Wexford with the form taking a boost as Gers Gigi, whom she bet at Wexford, subsequently won by 4L.

Her Fairyhouse run was her first in handicap company and should improve in terms of fitness, while the rivals here are headed by second favourite Lehaunstown, who looks more priced up on connections rather than anything else as she has been well beaten in three starts over 2m.

Recommended Bet Back Birmingham Alabama in the 14:18 Punchestown SBK 7/4