Horse Racing Tips: Pauling to hit the target for a Taunton 18/1 double

Trainer Ben Pauling
Alan is backing trainer Ben Pauling to have a good evening at Taunton

Alan Dudman is siding with Ben Pauling today for a Wednesday 18/119.00 double at Taunton...

  • King Of The Road backed for hat-trick

  • Good ground to suit drifter this morning

  • Alan Dudman has 5/23.50 and 9/25.50 tips for Wednesday

Taunton - 18:25: Back King Of The Road

The in-form King Of The Road has been backed from 11/43.75 into 5/23.50 on the Sportsbook, and looks a fairly obvious one to follow up again for Ben Pauling at Taunton.

A sharp track with a bit of decent ground will suit him after two wins at Market Rasen.

His latest success saw him travel easily from the front under an excellent Kielan Woods ride, and while a 10lb rise looks enough, the third was 25L behind and he still could be well treated from 111 and top weight here.

Now two from three handicapping, he's a relation of Rhinestone Cowboy and another ride from the front will see him hard to catch as he's pacey.

Back King Of The Road @ 5/23.50

Taunton - 19:00: Back Samazul

I'm going for a Pauling double today and backing him to take two of the divisions of this race, although Samazul was a drifter this morning from 5/23.50 to 9/25.50.

He's another who won't mind the good ground, in fact, the surface today is a massive plus as he won on officially good when winning his bumper in 2022 and looked a nice prospect.

His hurdling efforts have been underwhelming so far and was thrashed in three runs this winter, but there was something to work with last time in the face of ground that didn't suit at all. It was officially soft, and from the back held up, was never really a factor despite going off as the 1/12.00 favourite.

Samazul runs from the same mark of 98 for his second run in a handicap and surely he is better than what we've seen so far, most of all judged on that Southwell run.

Pauling is 6-42 over the past five seasons at Taunton.

Back Samazul @ 9/25.50

Back the Wednesday double @ 18/119.00

Daryl Carter's tips for Wednesday

Recommended bets

Back King Of The Road @ 5/23.50 in the 18:25 at Taunton 0.5pt

Back Samazul @ 9/25.50 in the 19:00 at Taunton 0.5pt

You can back Alan's double at Taunton @ 18/119.00 0.5pt

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +73.91pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +165.68pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

