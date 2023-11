Two Extra Place Specials on Sportsbook appeal

No. 3 (16) Patrick Street SBK 11/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Patrick Martin, Ireland

Jockey: J. Kearney

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 63

Two large fields book-end the Dundalk card on Wednesday, and while I usually like a punt at Hexham, the all hurdles card there doesn't hold anything of interest for me, so we'll tackle two of the races on the All-Weather which are both Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook.

The 17:15 over 1m2f looks the ideal trip for Pat Martin's Patrick Street - and he was floating around 8/19.00 and 10/111.00 this morning.

He was bogged down in heavy ground last time at the Curragh but previously he posted two excellent runs on the turf including a victory at Navan over today's trip. That's a stiff finish so he'll certainly not lack for staying here.

The 4yo also travelled well at Gowran Park last month to finish second, and he looked as though he could still be well treated on some of his old form.

Drawn out wide too today, he has a chance to get across to the favoured stands' side.

No. 2 (1) Oakley (Ger) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Anthony Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 63

Oakley looks quite an interesting runner in the closing 17:45, a horse previously trained in Germany and this will be just his third start in Ireland for trainer Anthony Mullins.

He tried 1m6f last time at Navan in testing conditions, and while he did have some form in Germany over staying trips, he appeared a non-stayer.

Previously he had finished second at Cork when well backed over 1m4f and hit 1.331/3 in-running but was nabbed late on, although it looked as though the jockey pressed for home too soon from a front-running ride.

With a draw in one, down in trip to 1m2f and stamina for further, I would be amazed if he didn't make the running in this and his mark of 63 looks interesting judged on some of his previous form.

Whether he takes to the All-Weather is a question mark, so I am hoping he can drift a little from his 5/16.00 price.

